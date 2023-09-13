Carjacking: 'Syndicates are staying informed and stepping up their game'
Relebogile Mabotja interviews Daniel Oba, CEO of Chat2cars.
As cars have evolved with new features and tech, criminals have had to up their game and find new ways to use these hi-tech advancements to their advantage.
South Africa is well-known for its hijacking and vehicle theft numbers, with a total of 5 488 cars being hijacked between 1 April and 30 June this year, according to police crime statistics.
RELATED: Hijackers are targeting these cars in South Africa
Unfortunately, South Africa is a country with a high unemployment rate and therefore a high crime rate.
Oba says that syndicates have been around for a while, and as long as unemployment and crime rates rise, so will the demand.
One of the challenges is that South Africa's tracking and security technology is outdated and as the technology advances, syndicates are informed and adapt, adds Oba.
Oba believes that entrepreneurs need to be given access and the opportunity to invest in technology to solve crime.
He adds that communities are aware of crime that happens in their area, however, no action is taken.
Additionally, Oba says that there are 'corrupt' officials who are sweeping the issue of carjacking and car cloning under the rug.
If you're in a situation where you've been hijacked, he says that the first and foremost thing one should do is hand over the keys to ensure your safety.
Even with a bulletproof car, I cannot guarantee your safety. That's the society we live in.Daniel Oba, CEO – Chat2cars
The syndicates are always getting new information and stepping up their game.Daniel Oba, CEO – Chat2cars
It's so unfortunate that as unemployment increases, crime also increases.Daniel Oba, CEO – Chat2cars
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Carjacking: 'Syndicates are staying informed and stepping up their game'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_151500109_the-thief-is-stealing-the-purse-in-the-car.html?vti=lbg0qd5ufkcal8ygxc-1-17
More from Lifestyle
What the truck is going on? Muizenberg's famous truck-eating bridge at it again!
There have been several incidents of Muizenberg's Bridge(t) biting off way more than it can chew over the last few days.Read More
Forget 10 000 steps, 11-minute brisk walks can reduce early death and diseases
The University of Cambridge released a study showing that one in 10 deaths could be prevented if everyone managed at least 11 minutes of daily brisk walking.Read More
Apple unveils new iPhone 15 at its 2023 'event'
From new colours to a USB-C port... this is what the new iPhone 15 has in store.Read More
R60 'Makro' laptop advertised online is a SCAM
Kathering Madley (Vice President for Group Marketing at Massmart) confirms that the post/ad is fake.Read More
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 12 September 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
Society divided into debtors and creditors for 1000s of years, how and why?
'Debt: The First 5000 Years' - Bronwyn Williams re-reads David Graeber's groundbreaking book on money, debt and society.Read More
They cheated, now what? Infidelity doesn't have to mean divorce says therapist
Infidelity Recovery Coach Sariah Bastian talks about the inner work that is needed to heal from the trauma of infidelity.Read More
Spice up your food with surprisingly healthy cinnamon
If you want to add some spice to your life, and your health, cinnamon can do just that.Read More