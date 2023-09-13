Carjacking: 'Syndicates are staying informed and stepping up their game'





Relebogile Mabotja interviews Daniel Oba, CEO of Chat2cars.

As cars have evolved with new features and tech, criminals have had to up their game and find new ways to use these hi-tech advancements to their advantage.

South Africa is well-known for its hijacking and vehicle theft numbers, with a total of 5 488 cars being hijacked between 1 April and 30 June this year, according to police crime statistics.

Unfortunately, South Africa is a country with a high unemployment rate and therefore a high crime rate.

Oba says that syndicates have been around for a while, and as long as unemployment and crime rates rise, so will the demand.

One of the challenges is that South Africa's tracking and security technology is outdated and as the technology advances, syndicates are informed and adapt, adds Oba.

Oba believes that entrepreneurs need to be given access and the opportunity to invest in technology to solve crime.

He adds that communities are aware of crime that happens in their area, however, no action is taken.

Additionally, Oba says that there are 'corrupt' officials who are sweeping the issue of carjacking and car cloning under the rug.

If you're in a situation where you've been hijacked, he says that the first and foremost thing one should do is hand over the keys to ensure your safety.

Even with a bulletproof car, I cannot guarantee your safety. That's the society we live in. Daniel Oba, CEO – Chat2cars

The syndicates are always getting new information and stepping up their game. Daniel Oba, CEO – Chat2cars

It's so unfortunate that as unemployment increases, crime also increases. Daniel Oba, CEO – Chat2cars

