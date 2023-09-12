Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Just 25% of executive-level positions at JSE Top 40 held by women
'Delay in rebuilding Jagersfontein homes partly result of government directives'
'Trevor Noah's alleged R33m deal to promote SA will boost tourism and economy'
'We're the unwanted step-child of the country' - National Coloured Congress
Mkhwebane's fate rests on Ramaphosa's shoulders after MPs voted for her exit
Mkhwebane removed as Public Protector after MPs vote to impeach her
Society divided into debtors and creditors for 1000s of years, how and why?
Airports Company hugely narrows its losses as travel picks up
Chicken & egg shortage due to avian flu could last until end of October - Sapa
They cheated, now what? Infidelity doesn't have to mean divorce says therapist
Spice up your food with surprisingly healthy cinnamon
Google Chrome has rolled out a new way to track and serve you ads
Ashwin Willemse reflects on his rugby career & THAT Supersport incident in 2018
'They were short on intensity': Mac Masina unpacks the Boks clash with Scotland
Could the Springboks' alternative colourful and patterned teal kits be a tactic?
'First and foremost this will always be home' - Trevor Noah
Nasty C punches fan on stage during concert in Zambia
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet entangled at US Open?
[LISTEN] Boeing CEO commutes to work by private jet, takes over 400 trips
Mountaineer survives 600m fall with only a few cuts and bruises
'Yoga could feel like murder?' Peepers confuse yoga for mass murder
2023 Elections: How Zimbabwe's ruling party has clung to power for 43 years
Prigozhin's death has exposed Putin's real motives on African continent
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law
'EVERYONE deserves to experience the joy the World Champion Springboks bring'
[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising
Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex?
Society divided into debtors and creditors for 1000s of years, how and why?

12 September 2023 8:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Debt
book review
business books
Bronwyn Williams

'Debt: The First 5000 Years' - Bronwyn Williams re-reads David Graeber's groundbreaking book on money, debt and society.

Africa Melane talks to regular book reviewer Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends.

@ photoschmidt/123rf.com
@ photoschmidt/123rf.com

Every week The Money Show interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield) talked to Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends.

She reviewed Debt: The First 5,000 Years written by anthropologist David Graeber.

The book's described by author Rebecca Solnit (Men Explain Things to Me) as 'a groundbreaking international best-seller that turns everything you think about money, debt, and society on its head'.

David Graeber passed away during the COVID period... This book could be seen as his seminal work; that's why I read it again. It's bringing up lots of interesting conversations for anyone who's interested in the economy, interested in equality... at a global or a local level.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

He interrogates our understanding of where money, and debt - which can be seen as the mirror image of money, really came from and what it actually means.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

Graeber was an anthropologist, so he looks at it through an anthropological rather rather than an economic lens.... how entwined money and debt and credit is with basically the rise of human civilization. Debt and taxes would be the best way to summarise this - the government is so entwined with our marketplaces because the government is so entwined with money...

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

...things like markets, money, warfare, slavery that are so prevalent across human history... he traces this from its early origins right through to the present day.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

This is really there challenge our understanding of how fair our economies are and if they are functional. He has this interesting point around both debt and money really implicitly or explicitly being backed at quite a fundamental level by force or by violence.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

Description on Amazon:

Here anthropologist David Graeber presents a stunning reversal of conventional wisdom: he shows that before there was money, there was debt.

For more than 5,000 years, since the beginnings of the first agrarian empires, humans have used elaborate credit systems to buy and sell goods—that is, long before the invention of coins or cash. It is in this era, Graeber argues, that we also first encounter a society divided into debtors and creditors.

Graeber shows that arguments about debt and debt forgiveness have been at the center of political debates from Italy to China, as well as sparking innumerable insurrections.

He also brilliantly demonstrates that the language of the ancient works of law and religion (words like “guilt,” “sin,” and “redemption”) derive in large part from ancient debates about debt, and shape even our most basic ideas of right and wrong. We are still fighting these battles today without knowing it.

Scroll to the top to listen to the review




