'Delay in rebuilding Jagersfontein homes partly result of government directives'
On Monday 11 September it was exactly a year since the Jagersfontein tailings dam collapse which released a wave of mining waste that devastated the environment and people's lives.
"Following empty promises by the government, the communities of Charlesville and Skotti remain coated in waste" Eyewitness News reported in April.
Residents of these Free State townships lost all they had in a matter of minutes in September 2022, and according to reports there has not been much progress with rebuilding and rehabilitation in the past year.
To mark the anniversary, the Bench Marks Foundation has released a damning report,
It found that "none of the victims have had their dignity restored" reports [SowetanLIVE](http://none of the victims have had their dignity restored.).
"The report said people are still living in rental accommodation, backrooms or with extended families."
Jane Dutton (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) talks to Jagersfontein Developments Ltd spokesperson Billy Bilankulu to try and find out what the holdup is.
The company has owned and operated the diamond tailings reprocessing facility in Jagersfontein since 2011.
To say that 'nothing has happened', I think that is far from the truth. Anyone who has been to Jagersfontein will know that a lot has happened, we just can acknowledge that there has been a delay in the progress.Billy Bilankulu, Spokesperson - Jagersfontein Developments Ltd
From the mine's side, we have always advocated that we would adhere to anything that the law requires us to do and we have done so accordingly.Billy Bilankulu, Spokesperson - Jagersfontein Developments Ltd
Since the disaster the miner has received at least 14 directives from different government departments, Bilankulu notes. These are in line with ensuring the safety of residents.
In many instances those directives limited the role that the mine is supposed to be playing in rebuilding the lives of the people of Jagersfontein he says.
Despite those directives we engaged with the community and told them we are on standby and available as soon as some of these directives that limit us to do what is right by them (are followed up)... and lawfully so, we will do so.Billy Bilankulu, Spokesperson - Jagersfontein Developments Ltd
We've kept them updated... Fortunately we had relations with government where, when we do this engagement with the community, we bring them together with government... When we speak of a directive we should not be speaking as if we are accusing (the government).Billy Bilankulu, Spokesperson - Jagersfontein Developments Ltd
Let's just look at the issue of building the houses for instance, that has been delayed from October last year... That directive was only uplifted at the end of May or first week of June, so only then were we allowed to appoint a contractor to start with the building... 37 or 38 houses are in progress now, and the contractors continue to build those houses despite all the challenges we have faced.Billy Bilankulu, Spokesperson - Jagersfontein Developments Ltd
Listen to the interview with Bilankuku at the top of the article
'Trevor Noah's alleged R33m deal to promote SA will boost tourism and economy'
Trevor Noah has denied claims that the government offered to pay him millions in taxpayers’ money to promote Brand South Africa.Read More
