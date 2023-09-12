Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Delay in rebuilding Jagersfontein homes partly result of government directives' One year after the Jagersfontein tailings dam collapse, not much progress has been reported in rebuilding communities' lives. The... 12 September 2023 8:01 PM
'Trevor Noah's alleged R33m deal to promote SA will boost tourism and economy' Trevor Noah has denied claims that the government offered to pay him millions in taxpayers’ money to promote Brand South Africa. 12 September 2023 4:41 PM
Chicken & egg shortage due to avian flu could last until end of October - Sapa The South African Poultry Association (Sapa)'s Abongile Balarane said South Africa had been hit by the third cycle of avian flu an... 12 September 2023 4:26 PM
View all Local
‘We’re the unwanted step-child of the country’ - National Coloured Congress The Cape Coloured Congress, now National Coloured Congress, is highlighting issues facing coloured people across the country. 12 September 2023 2:39 PM
Mkhwebane’s fate rests on Ramaphosa's shoulders after MPs voted for her exit On Monday, 318 members of Parliament (MPs) voted in favour of the Section 194 inquiry’s recommendation that she be removed as Publ... 12 September 2023 6:44 AM
Mkhwebane removed as Public Protector after MPs vote to impeach her Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been officially removed from office after a majority of MPs in the National Assembly voted in supp... 11 September 2023 5:03 PM
View all Politics
Society divided into debtors and creditors for 1000s of years, how and why? 'Debt: The First 5000 Years' - Bronwyn Williams re-reads David Graeber's groundbreaking book on money, debt and society. 12 September 2023 8:32 PM
Airports Company hugely narrows its losses as travel picks up The Money Show interviews acting CFO Lindani Mukhudwani after Airports Company SA (Acsa) posts its full-year results. 12 September 2023 6:41 PM
Good news for consumers! Inflation expected to start declining There is light at the end of the tunnel for consumers as inflation expectations decline for the first time in two years. 12 September 2023 8:53 AM
View all Business
They cheated, now what? Infidelity doesn't have to mean divorce says therapist Infidelity Recovery Coach Sariah Bastian talks about the inner work that is needed to heal from the trauma of infidelity. 12 September 2023 1:47 PM
Spice up your food with surprisingly healthy cinnamon If you want to add some spice to your life, and your health, cinnamon can do just that. 12 September 2023 1:17 PM
Google Chrome has rolled out a new way to track and serve you ads Here’s what you need to know. 12 September 2023 10:42 AM
View all Lifestyle
'They were short on intensity': Mac Masina unpacks the Boks clash with Scotland The Springboks won their first 2023 Rugby World Cup match against Scotland on Sunday evening. 12 September 2023 2:19 PM
Could the Springboks' alternative colourful and patterned teal kits be a tactic? Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Sherylle Calder of EyeGym about what the colour and design of the Springboks’ new alternate kit offers. 12 September 2023 2:09 PM
Kgothatso Montjane receives a hero's welcome after second grand slam win The wheelchair tennis player scored her second grand slam win at the US Open. 12 September 2023 12:45 PM
View all Sport
'First and foremost this will always be home' - Trevor Noah The South African comedian is back on home soil to perform sold out shows in Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria. 12 September 2023 1:08 PM
Nasty C punches fan on stage during concert in Zambia Nasty C delivered a surprise punch to an overenthusiastic fan who interrupted his African Throne tour performance in Zambia. 12 September 2023 11:32 AM
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet entangled at US Open? After a video of the two surfaced from the event, fans are wondering if the pair are dating? 12 September 2023 10:52 AM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] Boeing CEO commutes to work by private jet, takes over 400 trips 'In terms of the environment, should private jets even exist?' 12 September 2023 2:51 PM
Mountaineer survives 600m fall with only a few cuts and bruises A climber in New Zealand "miraculously" survived a fall of 600m with only minor injuries. 12 September 2023 9:11 AM
'Yoga could feel like murder?' Peepers confuse yoga for mass murder A yoga class was cut short after someone called the police to report a “mass killing” after seeing people lying on the floor. 11 September 2023 11:36 AM
View all World
2023 Elections: How Zimbabwe's ruling party has clung to power for 43 years The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reelection in yet another of Zimbabwe’s tende... 12 September 2023 11:56 AM
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share. 5 September 2023 12:02 PM
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
'EVERYONE deserves to experience the joy the World Champion Springboks bring' For about 60c per citizen, the SABC (beneficiary of billions and billions) can bring us the World Cup live, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 September 2023 7:05 AM
[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising Branding expert Zetu Damane picks Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign as her advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 6 September 2023 8:25 PM
Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex? On the one hand we have the POPI Act protecting our right to privacy, on the other security guards ask for our driver's license at... 6 September 2023 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Chicken & egg shortage due to avian flu could last until end of October - Sapa

12 September 2023 4:26 PM
by Carlo Petersen
Tags:
South African Poultry Association
Department of Agriculture
Avian Flu

The South African Poultry Association (Sapa)'s Abongile Balarane said South Africa had been hit by the third cycle of avian flu and a new strain of the virus called H7N6 had been discovered.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Poultry Association (Sapa) has confirmed that a shortage of chicken and eggs as a result of avian flu could last until the end of October.

This comes as a number of retailers have been warning customers about shortages in the market.

Sapa general manager Abongile Balarane said South Africa had been hit by the third cycle of avian flu and a new strain of the virus called H7N6 had been discovered.

"This strain we've seen is very catastrophic in the areas of Gauteng and Mpumalanga. To date, we've lost a significant number of chickens from both strains. We have lost more than 15 to 20 percent of the national production in South Africa."

Balarane said this meant there would be a tight supply of chicken and a strain in the supply of eggs but it won't last long.

"We will be able to restock the farms as soon the avian flu starts to diminish. Usually, it gets to diminish around October closer to the warmer days."

He said interprovincial trade would also help to curb the shortage of chicken and eggs in the coming months.

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture said there was no reason for anyone to panic about a chicken and egg shortage in the country.

Spokesperson, Reggie Ngcobo, said the department was only aware of an avian flu outbreak in Gauteng.

"Currently, it's contained there, that is why it has not spread in all other provinces. It is contained in Gauteng. So, the department is working with those particular facilities that have been affected at this stage to see how they can be assisted."

He added that as long as the avian flu was contained, there would be no shortage of chicken and eggs.

"We don't see any huge impact in the shortage of eggs in the whole country."


This article first appeared on EWN : Chicken & egg shortage due to avian flu could last until end of October - Sapa




12 September 2023 4:26 PM
by Carlo Petersen
Tags:
South African Poultry Association
Department of Agriculture
Avian Flu

More from Business

@ photoschmidt/123rf.com

Society divided into debtors and creditors for 1000s of years, how and why?

12 September 2023 8:32 PM

'Debt: The First 5000 Years' - Bronwyn Williams re-reads David Graeber's groundbreaking book on money, debt and society.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A grey sludge covers roads in Jagersfontein after a mining dam burst on 11 September 2022. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News.

'Delay in rebuilding Jagersfontein homes partly result of government directives'

12 September 2023 8:01 PM

One year after the Jagersfontein tailings dam collapse, not much progress has been reported in rebuilding communities' lives. The Money Show interviews Billy Bilankulu, spokesperson for Jagersfontein Developments Ltd.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cape Town International Airport. Picture: © pegleg01/123rf.com

Airports Company hugely narrows its losses as travel picks up

12 September 2023 6:41 PM

The Money Show interviews acting CFO Lindani Mukhudwani after Airports Company SA (Acsa) posts its full-year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

Good news for consumers! Inflation expected to start declining

12 September 2023 8:53 AM

There is light at the end of the tunnel for consumers as inflation expectations decline for the first time in two years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet the man behind the pizzeria operating out of SHACK in Joburg's Orange Farm

11 September 2023 8:49 PM

Themba Limekhaya started his business Mkhukhu Pizza from his shack after learning how to make pizza.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sun City. Picture: Supplied

Sun International reports 11,6% rise in income in the first half of 2023

11 September 2023 8:33 PM

Its resorts and hotels segment had experienced a strong recovery during the six months, compared to recent years which were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Wilhelm Gunkel on Unsplash

Avian flu outbreak might result in a shortage of eggs in South Africa

11 September 2023 7:36 PM

This is also likely to result in an increase in the retail price of eggs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

insolvent. Picture: Supplied

Why is businesses insolvency on the rise in SA and globally?

11 September 2023 6:38 PM

The World Insolvency Conference is currently being held in Tokyo, Japan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com 

[LISTEN] Why you should invest in your children's future as soon as they're born

11 September 2023 1:12 PM

Many parents want their children to have the best opportunities possible, but it can be tough to financially provide this.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Bean There Coffee Company on Facebook

How fair trade coffee biz helps 'Bean There' do well while DOING GOOD

7 September 2023 9:38 PM

Business insights from Jonathan Robinson, founder of SA's first roaster of certified fair trade coffee, on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

A grey sludge covers roads in Jagersfontein after a mining dam burst on 11 September 2022. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News.

'Delay in rebuilding Jagersfontein homes partly result of government directives'

12 September 2023 8:01 PM

One year after the Jagersfontein tailings dam collapse, not much progress has been reported in rebuilding communities' lives. The Money Show interviews Billy Bilankulu, spokesperson for Jagersfontein Developments Ltd.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA comedian Trevor Noah in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

'Trevor Noah's alleged R33m deal to promote SA will boost tourism and economy'

12 September 2023 4:41 PM

Trevor Noah has denied claims that the government offered to pay him millions in taxpayers’ money to promote Brand South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Mangosuthu Buthelezi arrives to address thousands of supporters at the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) elections manifesto launch at The Chatsworth Stadium, outside the city of Durban on March 10, 2019. Picture: RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP

IFP welcomes govt move to grant Mangosuthu Buthelezi a special official funeral

12 September 2023 1:56 PM

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi died over the weekend, a week after he was discharged from hospital where spent a month. He was 95-years-old.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter appearing before Scopa on Eskom corruption allegations on 26 April 2023. Picture: YouTube

De Ruyter guilty of maladministration for authorising secret Eskom probe - SIU

12 September 2023 12:53 PM

Head of the SIU Andy Mothibi told Parliament on Tuesday that De Ruyter's investigation into corruption at Eskom was kept from the utility's board, which he said was not in line with his office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 14995841 from Pixabay

No joke! High school student could face legal consequences for prank gone wrong

12 September 2023 12:18 PM

What was intended to be a student’s harmless ‘prank’ could end up having long-term consequences.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@golibtolibov/123rf.com

Cosatu warns National Treasury that cost-cutting will only 'choke the economy'

12 September 2023 11:49 AM

Unless we deal with the 'cancer' facing the economy, we will continue to be in a crisis, says Cosatu's Matthew Parks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The MultiChoice offices in Randburg, Johannesburg. Picture: multichoice.co.za

MultiChoice promises to clamp down on illegal Rugby World Cup streaming sites

12 September 2023 11:42 AM

The broadcaster says it is taking piracy through illegal streaming sites extremely seriously.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

Buthelezi's legacy: 'Figures in political history aren't one thing or the other'

12 September 2023 11:00 AM

The passing of Mangosuthu Buthelezi has brought about divided views about his life and legacy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© andreypopov/123rf.com

40 school children have committed suicide in Gauteng (so far) this year

12 September 2023 9:52 AM

The Gauteng Department of Basic Education is worried, noting soaring rates of suicide among school children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane appears before the Section 194 inquiry committee on 8 May 2023. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

Mkhwebane impeachment: 'She should never have been appointed' - DA

12 September 2023 8:10 AM

Busisiwe Mkhwebane has become the first South African Public Protector to be removed from the post after a vote from parliament.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

‘We’re the unwanted step-child of the country’ - National Coloured Congress

Politics

Chicken & egg shortage due to avian flu could last until end of October - Sapa

Business Local

Could the Springboks' alternative colourful and patterned teal kits be a tactic?

Sport

EWN Highlights

EFF's Shivambu warns IFP against infighting following Buthelezi's death

12 September 2023 8:34 PM

Pensioners are still struggling to access grants, a week after 'system glitch'

12 September 2023 8:19 PM

Death penalty can't work under SA's current justice system - Mashaba

12 September 2023 7:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA