'Trevor Noah's alleged R33m deal to promote SA will boost tourism and economy'
John Maytham interviews Gillian Saunders, Tourist Expert.
Comedian and former US talk show host, Trevor Noah, has denied all claims that government has offered to pay him millions in taxpayers’ money to promote Brand South Africa.
This comes after reports which claimed that world-renowned Noah would earn R33 million to endorse South Africa as a top tourist destination in a five-minute promo.
Saunders clarifies that the rumoured R33 million will not be going solely into Noah's pocket.
Instead, it will be used to pay for the production costs of the project.
She adds that using a well-loved public figure that's trusted by many all around the world will increase the number of tourists (specifically US tourists) and therefore the country's economy, that goes far beyond the R33 million.
It's really good to have a name like that, that has the stature to tell people what a great place we are and that you can actually have a great holiday here.Gillian Saunders, Tourist Expert
Source : 702
