



John Perlman interviews Richard Spoor, Founder of Richard Spoor Inc. Attorneys.

Roughly this time last year, Jagersfontein was hit by tragedy after a dam collapsed and flooded the area.

160 families lost their homes, three people died, many were left injured and many lost their livelihoods.

A year after the mine dam burst in the Free State town, many communities and farmers are still suffering.

A private prosecution against Jagersfontein Developments Pty (Ltd) is on the tables to ensure that all of the ramifications are addressed and dealt with.

Other than alternative accommodation provided to families whose homes were destroyed, they have not received any compensation or any support from the government. Richard Spoor, Founder – Richard Spoor Inc Attorneys

RELATED: As Jagersfontein clean-up stalls, pain of missing loved one still haunts family

RELATED: 'Jagersfontein dam burst does not lie solely on owners but FS government too'

The mine is offering to replace lost homes with the condition that there are no further claims against it.

Spoor describes this as an 'extortionate relationship'.

Because the State does not come to the party and because the State hasn't provided any support, these homeless families have no alternative but to sign these agreements. Richard Spoor, Founder – Richard Spoor Inc Attorneys

Spoor says the company that owns the mine is 'strictly' responsible and that the way it is providing alternative accommodation is sketchy.

He notes that there weren't any external factors such as an earthquake or storm that contributed to the burst.

Instead, the dam failed because it was poorly designed, managed and maintained.

There is no doubt as to who is responsible. Richard Spoor, Founder – Richard Spoor Inc Attorneys

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : A year after dam burst: Jagersfontein victims yet to receive compensation