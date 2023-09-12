Ashwin Willemse reflects on his rugby career & THAT Supersport incident in 2018

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Just 25% of executive-level positions at JSE Top 40 held by women Sobering statistics have come out of a new Just Share study on gender equality at board and executive level in the JSE Top 40 comp... 12 September 2023 9:37 PM
'Delay in rebuilding Jagersfontein homes partly result of government directives' One year after the Jagersfontein tailings dam collapse, not much progress has been reported in rebuilding communities' lives. The... 12 September 2023 8:01 PM
'Trevor Noah's alleged R33m deal to promote SA will boost tourism and economy' Trevor Noah has denied claims that the government offered to pay him millions in taxpayers’ money to promote Brand South Africa. 12 September 2023 4:41 PM
View all Local
‘We’re the unwanted step-child of the country’ - National Coloured Congress The Cape Coloured Congress, now National Coloured Congress, is highlighting issues facing coloured people across the country. 12 September 2023 2:39 PM
Mkhwebane’s fate rests on Ramaphosa's shoulders after MPs voted for her exit On Monday, 318 members of Parliament (MPs) voted in favour of the Section 194 inquiry’s recommendation that she be removed as Publ... 12 September 2023 6:44 AM
Mkhwebane removed as Public Protector after MPs vote to impeach her Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been officially removed from office after a majority of MPs in the National Assembly voted in supp... 11 September 2023 5:03 PM
View all Politics
Society divided into debtors and creditors for 1000s of years, how and why? 'Debt: The First 5000 Years' - Bronwyn Williams re-reads David Graeber's groundbreaking book on money, debt and society. 12 September 2023 8:32 PM
Airports Company hugely narrows its losses as travel picks up The Money Show interviews acting CFO Lindani Mukhudwani after Airports Company SA (Acsa) posts its full-year results. 12 September 2023 6:41 PM
Chicken & egg shortage due to avian flu could last until end of October - Sapa The South African Poultry Association (Sapa)'s Abongile Balarane said South Africa had been hit by the third cycle of avian flu an... 12 September 2023 4:26 PM
View all Business
They cheated, now what? Infidelity doesn't have to mean divorce says therapist Infidelity Recovery Coach Sariah Bastian talks about the inner work that is needed to heal from the trauma of infidelity. 12 September 2023 1:47 PM
Spice up your food with surprisingly healthy cinnamon If you want to add some spice to your life, and your health, cinnamon can do just that. 12 September 2023 1:17 PM
Google Chrome has rolled out a new way to track and serve you ads Here’s what you need to know. 12 September 2023 10:42 AM
View all Lifestyle
Ashwin Willemse reflects on his rugby career & THAT Supersport incident in 2018 Willemse has had several career defining moments on and off the playing field (and in studio). 12 September 2023 8:48 PM
'They were short on intensity': Mac Masina unpacks the Boks clash with Scotland The Springboks won their first 2023 Rugby World Cup match against Scotland on Sunday evening. 12 September 2023 2:19 PM
Could the Springboks' alternative colourful and patterned teal kits be a tactic? Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Sherylle Calder of EyeGym about what the colour and design of the Springboks’ new alternate kit offers. 12 September 2023 2:09 PM
View all Sport
'First and foremost this will always be home' - Trevor Noah The South African comedian is back on home soil to perform sold out shows in Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria. 12 September 2023 1:08 PM
Nasty C punches fan on stage during concert in Zambia Nasty C delivered a surprise punch to an overenthusiastic fan who interrupted his African Throne tour performance in Zambia. 12 September 2023 11:32 AM
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet entangled at US Open? After a video of the two surfaced from the event, fans are wondering if the pair are dating? 12 September 2023 10:52 AM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] Boeing CEO commutes to work by private jet, takes over 400 trips 'In terms of the environment, should private jets even exist?' 12 September 2023 2:51 PM
Mountaineer survives 600m fall with only a few cuts and bruises A climber in New Zealand "miraculously" survived a fall of 600m with only minor injuries. 12 September 2023 9:11 AM
'Yoga could feel like murder?' Peepers confuse yoga for mass murder A yoga class was cut short after someone called the police to report a “mass killing” after seeing people lying on the floor. 11 September 2023 11:36 AM
View all World
2023 Elections: How Zimbabwe's ruling party has clung to power for 43 years The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reelection in yet another of Zimbabwe’s tende... 12 September 2023 11:56 AM
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share. 5 September 2023 12:02 PM
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
'EVERYONE deserves to experience the joy the World Champion Springboks bring' For about 60c per citizen, the SABC (beneficiary of billions and billions) can bring us the World Cup live, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 September 2023 7:05 AM
[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising Branding expert Zetu Damane picks Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign as her advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 6 September 2023 8:25 PM
Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex? On the one hand we have the POPI Act protecting our right to privacy, on the other security guards ask for our driver's license at... 6 September 2023 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Ashwin Willemse reflects on his rugby career & THAT Supersport incident in 2018

12 September 2023 8:48 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Ashwin Willemse
#MSW

Willemse has had several career defining moments on and off the playing field (and in studio).

Robert Marawa speaks to former Springbok player, Ashwin Willemse.

Ashwin Willemse is no ordinary legend.

His remarkable life story continues to be an inspiration to all people from all walks of life, even after so many years into his retirement, following a successful career as a professional rugby player.

Hailing from the farming community of Caledon in the Overberg region of the Western Cape, as a youth, he faced many challenges and obstacles, such as drug addiction, gang involvement, depression and poverty.

But Willemse made a choice to leave all that behind and embark on a new journey in search of a better life.

Rugby turned out to be the medium which gave him the freedom to accomplish this.

Ashwin Willemse in studio with Robert Marawa on 12 September 2023. Picture: Nondwe Maqubela.
Ashwin Willemse in studio with Robert Marawa on 12 September 2023. Picture: Nondwe Maqubela.

Through perseverance and determination, he has overcome enormous personal and professional challenges.

His career accolades include being part of South Africa's Under-21 World Cup winning squad, and the victorious 2007 Springbok World Cup team.

On a personal note, he also won SA Rugby's 2003 Player of the Year, Most Promising Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year awards.

Looking back at his achievements, Willemse was proud of what he's managed to accomplish.

A remarkable honour and privilege...especially given my life's development.

Ashwin Willemse, 2007 World Cup winning Springbok

Often there are times when I can't believe that I was so lucky to have lived the life that I've been exposed to.

Ashwin Willemse, 2007 World Cup winning Springbok
Ashwin Willemse. Picture: Nondwe Maqubela
Ashwin Willemse. Picture: Nondwe Maqubela

The former Lions winger however had his fair share of injuries during his career, which saw him earn 19 Springbok caps.

Following a standout year in 2003, Willemse picked up several injuries which hampered his progress.

He sustained knee and ankle injuries which required surgery, keeping him out of action for several months at a time.

That was very challenging...but it happens in the game.

Ashwin Willemse, 2007 World Cup winning Springbok

I was injured for about 50 test matches.

Ashwin Willemse, 2007 World Cup winning Springbok

Willemse praises Jake White, who coached the Springboks to World Cup glory in 2007, for the impact he had on his career.

He [Jake White] formed my outlook on the game. Like 70% of my frame of reference to which I look at the game was shaped through his team sessions. His video sessions, his analysis.

Ashwin Willemse, 2007 World Cup winning Springbok

Following his retirement from the game, Willemse went on to carve out a career as a rugby analyst for TV broadcaster, Supersport.

But despite his on-field exploits and career awards, Willemse has another defining moment.

In May 2018, while providing live analysis, Willemse walked off the Supersport set, as a result of conflicts with his co-presenters, Nick Mallett and Naas Botha.

Willemse insinuated that his actions were a result of racism on the part of Mallett and Botha, but an independent enquiry into the incident disproved the allegations.

In the five years following that incident, Willemse admits that he found it difficult to watch rugby games on TV.

It was a real painful experience, this whole Supersport situation.

Ashwin Willemse, 2007 World Cup winning Springbok

We are defined by moments in time...I would never wish it away.

Ashwin Willemse, 2007 World Cup winning Springbok

It has been something that surprised me, as much as everyone else...and how it unfolded, when I look back I realise that now, all these years later, no one could've anticipated that, at that moment.

Ashwin Willemse, 2007 World Cup winning Springbok

People don't just respond in the manner in which they did because they feel nothing.

Ashwin Willemse, 2007 World Cup winning Springbok

I believe that at that point in time for me, the way in which I reacted was what the moment required of me to have done.

Ashwin Willemse, 2007 World Cup winning Springbok
Robert Marawa and Ashwin Willemse. Picture: Nondwe Maqubela.
Robert Marawa and Ashwin Willemse. Picture: Nondwe Maqubela.

Watch below as Robert Marawa interviews Ashwin Willemse.


This article first appeared on 947 : Ashwin Willemse reflects on his rugby career & THAT Supersport incident in 2018




12 September 2023 8:48 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Ashwin Willemse
#MSW

More from Sport

South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber said it wasn't rocket science how the Boks turned the screw in the second period. Graphic: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News

'They were short on intensity': Mac Masina unpacks the Boks clash with Scotland

12 September 2023 2:19 PM

The Springboks won their first 2023 Rugby World Cup match against Scotland on Sunday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok fly-half Manie Libbok in action for the Springboks during their Rugby World Cup match against Scotland in Marseille on 10 September 2023. Picture: @Springboks/X

Could the Springboks' alternative colourful and patterned teal kits be a tactic?

12 September 2023 2:09 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Sherylle Calder of EyeGym about what the colour and design of the Springboks’ new alternate kit offers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kgothatso Montjane won the women’s wheelchair doubles at the French Open. Photo: @SuperSportTV/Twitter (screenshot)

Kgothatso Montjane receives a hero's welcome after second grand slam win

12 September 2023 12:45 PM

The wheelchair tennis player scored her second grand slam win at the US Open.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The MultiChoice offices in Randburg, Johannesburg. Picture: multichoice.co.za

MultiChoice promises to clamp down on illegal Rugby World Cup streaming sites

12 September 2023 11:42 AM

The broadcaster says it is taking piracy through illegal streaming sites extremely seriously.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image screengrab from sportsmanswarehouse.co.za

Where does the Springboks' green and gold kit come from?

12 September 2023 10:23 AM

Dr Francois Cleophas, an associate professor, specialising in sport history speaks on the story behind the Springboks' jersey colours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok fly-half Manie Libbok in action for the Springboks during their Rugby World Cup match against Scotland in Marseille on 10 September 2023. Picture: @Springboks/X

[LISTEN] What's the deal with the 'traffic lights' at the Rugby World Cup?

11 September 2023 3:24 PM

Is it for communication or for passing on tactical information?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ ryanking999/123rf.com

Fans frustrated after SABC World Cup coverage crashes during Springbok game

11 September 2023 11:07 AM

Shortly after the Springboks versus Scotland game kicked off, the SABC’s website and streaming platform crashed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber said it wasn't rocket science how the Boks turned the screw in the second period. Graphic: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News

'Are we complaining just to complain?' Rugby analyst on Springboks' win

11 September 2023 10:39 AM

Brendan Nel speaks to Lester Kiewit about the Springboks’ victory over Scotland in their opening game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

www.unsplash.com

SAB, Hollywoodbets and Pineapple brought the RWC to SABC screens for R58 million

11 September 2023 9:13 AM

These three brands helped the SABC obtain sub-licence rights from MultiChoice to broadcast the Rugby World Cup (RWC).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: sarugby.co.za

'Green jerseys EVERYWHERE!' - Capetonian in France experiencing Rugby World Cup

11 September 2023 8:55 AM

Hennie Botha, a lucky Capetonian who is on holiday in France, speaks about the vibe in the country during the Rugby World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

‘We’re the unwanted step-child of the country’ - National Coloured Congress

Politics

Chicken & egg shortage due to avian flu could last until end of October - Sapa

Business Local

Could the Springboks' alternative colourful and patterned teal kits be a tactic?

Sport

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Buthelezi’s special official funeral on Sat, Zuma court loss

12 September 2023 11:14 PM

Ashwin Willemse reflects on his rugby career & THAT Supersport incident in 2018

12 September 2023 10:48 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Ubesenkantolo nanamuhla uMalema, savakashelwa uTrevor Noah e-702

12 September 2023 9:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA