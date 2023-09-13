



JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 12 September 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 03, 15, 18, 36, 45 PB: 20

PowerBall Plus: 01, 08, 10, 20, 42 PB: 01

This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall results: Tuesday, 12 September 2023