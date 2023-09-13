Karpowership plunges Sierra Leone into darkness for owing a mere $40 million





Bongani Bingwa speaks with Crystal Orderson, Africa Report Correspondent.

Turkey’s Karpowership cut off electricity supply to Sierra Leone’s capital, Freetown, as a result of unpaid debts.

Sierra Leone signed this deal in 2020 but is no longer able to pay it. The country owes a mere $40 million, according to Reuters.

For a small country like Sierra Leone, this is a lot of money. Crystal Orderson, Africa Report Correspondent

The government was subsidising more than half of the ship's costs as the citizens of the country were paying with the Sierra Leone currency, which is one of the weakest in the world against the dollar.

In order to make up the costs owed, electricity tariffs in Sierra Leone would reportedly have to double.

Image courtesy of Sumbebekos (Wikimedia Commons).

Economically, it just does not make sense for the country. Crystal Orderson, Africa Report Correspondent

They do not have the money to pay. So, unless there is going to be some diamond windfall, it is going to be interesting to see how this plays out. Crystal Orderson, Africa Report Correspondent

