Forget 10 000 steps, 11-minute brisk walks can reduce early death and diseases
Liezel van der Westhuizen explains how a daily brisk walk can help prevent early death and diseases.
If you're trying to start a fitness routine, Van der Westhuizen says just try walking or brisk walking.
It doesn't have to be a 30-minute walk or walking until you pass those 10,000 steps - 11 minutes a day is all you need, according to a study from researchers at Cambridge University.
Researchers examined the results from 196 peer-reviewed articles including over 30 million participants from 94 large study groups to reveal that 11 minutes of daily brisk walking is enough to reduce heart disease, stroke, other medical ailments, and early death.
So, how do you brisk walk?
Brisk walking is being able to talk but not sing with some slight puffing.
It's cited that one in 10 deaths could be prevented if everyone managed at least 11 minutes of daily brisk walking.
Van der Westhuizen adds that walking is one of the least expensive fitness options.
It's a great way to start your fitness journey and it's a low impact form of moderate intensity physical activity.Liezel van der Westhuizen, Resident Fitness Enthusiast - Cape Talk
Of course, with anything fitness related, check with your medical practitioner before you try it.
This article first appeared on 702 : Forget 10 000 steps, 11-minute brisk walks can reduce early death and diseases
