'Want to get rid of a gangster? We see you as part of PAGAD'





The recent killings of young and prominent members of Cape communities at the hands of alleged gangsters have raised concerns about whether the youth who are speaking out are now being targeted.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Cassiem Parker of People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (PAGAD).

"We have to take to the streets to protect our streets."

So says People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (PAGAD) member Cassiem Parker.

His comment comes after the shooting dead in August of three Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members in eMfuleni, killed in alleged retaliation for their attempts to take on a local drug dealer.

PAGAD's concerns follow the murder last week of two young and prominent members of the Muslim community, who were shot in Hanover Park.

According to some community members, one of the young men, Toufeeq Cummings, was affiliated with PAGAD, however, Parker says this is not true.

We believe that if you acted for one drug dealer against another, then we're not interested in you because you're part of the problem. Cassiem Parker, People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (PAGAD)

But if you have acted against a gangster or a drug dealer, because you wanted to get rid of them, then we see you as part of PAGAD. Cassiem Parker, People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (PAGAD)

... when criminals feel the pressure, they will fight back... but the reality is that gangsters and drug dealers are killing seven people a day in Cape Town. Cassiem Parker, People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (PAGAD)

Every PAGAD member says, I would love to sit at home and let the police do their job, but the reality is... where is the law when the people need it? Cassiem Parker, People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (PAGAD)

We HAVE to take to the streets to protect our streets Cassiem Parker, People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (PAGAD)

Call it vigilantism, call it what you like, we call it the defence of our communities. Cassiem Parker, People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (PAGAD)

