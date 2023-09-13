Streaming issues? Report here
See you later alligator? Over 70 crocodiles escape after typhoon hits Hong Kong

13 September 2023 11:24 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
The World View

Extreme weather in the city of Maoming in Guangdong, Hong Kong caused a lake to flood, allowing dozens of crocodiles to escape.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about the day's trending topics including China's hunt for over 70 crocodiles.

Skip to 4:30 for this one.

Gilchrist reports that a typhoon hit the city of Maoming in Guangdong province in Hong Kong, causing a lake to flood, allowing about 75 crocodiles to escape.

The typhoon which hit the city in recent days overflowed into a lake which aided the escape of crocodiles from a breeding farm, Gilchrist says.

The city has since launched an operation to find these escaped crocodiles.

So far, reports said that eight crocodiles had been caught with some crocodiles shot or electrocuted "for safety reasons."

If the math is mathing, there are about 67 reptilian runaways still roaming the city.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




