See you later alligator? Over 70 crocodiles escape after typhoon hits Hong Kong
Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about the day's trending topics including China's hunt for over 70 crocodiles.
Skip to 4:30 for this one.
Gilchrist reports that a typhoon hit the city of Maoming in Guangdong province in Hong Kong, causing a lake to flood, allowing about 75 crocodiles to escape.
The typhoon which hit the city in recent days overflowed into a lake which aided the escape of crocodiles from a breeding farm, Gilchrist says.
The city has since launched an operation to find these escaped crocodiles.
So far, reports said that eight crocodiles had been caught with some crocodiles shot or electrocuted "for safety reasons."
If the math is mathing, there are about 67 reptilian runaways still roaming the city.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_69510585_close-up-mouth-of-aligator-show-inside-have-no-trunk.html?vti=lj9kzyqtidh7uat0i4-1-28
More from World
Oslo accords: 30 years on, the dream of a two-state solution seems out of reach
As the condition for a potential Saudi-US-Israel deal, Israelis will commit to making gestures towards a two-state solution.Read More
US unemployment insurance fraud during Covid-19 amounts to TRILLIONS of rands
A United States Government watchdog reported that there was up to $135 billion worth of unemployment insurance fraud during the pandemic.Read More
[LISTEN] Boeing CEO commutes to work by private jet, takes over 400 trips
'In terms of the environment, should private jets even exist?'Read More
Mountaineer survives 600m fall with only a few cuts and bruises
A climber in New Zealand "miraculously" survived a fall of 600m with only minor injuries.Read More
'Yoga could feel like murder?' Peepers confuse yoga for mass murder
A yoga class was cut short after someone called the police to report a “mass killing” after seeing people lying on the floor.Read More
Russian delegation attends North Korea’s 75th anniversary, arms talks may follow
This past weekend, North Korea marked 75 years since its founding and 75 years of Kim dynasty rule.Read More
[WATCH] Merci! French schoolkids learn SA anthem to sing with Springboks
Skipper Siya Kolisi responded in kind, thanking the young choir in French on Instagram.Read More
China's draft law bans clothes that 'hurt the country's feelings'
China has drafted a new law that bans clothes or speech that could 'hurt the feelings’ of the country.Read More
Danny Masterson ('That 70s Show') gets 30 years to life behind bars for rape
Actor Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rape.Read More