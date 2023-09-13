Deal or No Deal SA: Meet Mali, R58K richer and aspiring to take over Kat's job?





Another week, another win on Deal or No Deal South Africa.

Friday's (8 September) winner was a budding presenter and actor... hoping to take over from host, Katlego Maboe one day.

On the cusp of that all-consuming moment where Mali needs to decide if he'll take the deal or not? Mali took a deal that made him R58,920.

Other than winning this life-changing amount of money, Mali's motivation to come on the show was two-fold as he came to win life-changing money (of course) and steal Kat's job.

Okay, I'm a young talent so I do acting, presenting. I'm here to steal your job by the way. Mali, Deal Or No Deal SA - Participant

Of course, the vibes were immaculate after the win, as always!

Here's to Mali - who knows, maybe we'll see him host something soon like Kat.

