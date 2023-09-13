Deal or No Deal SA: Meet Mali, R58K richer and aspiring to take over Kat's job?
Another week, another win on Deal or No Deal South Africa.
Friday's (8 September) winner was a budding presenter and actor... hoping to take over from host, Katlego Maboe one day.
RELATED: YOUNG MUSICIAN WINS R40K IN DEAL OR NO DEAL SA, ENOUGH TO BUY HIS DREAM VIOLIN
On the cusp of that all-consuming moment where Mali needs to decide if he'll take the deal or not? Mali took a deal that made him R58,920.
Other than winning this life-changing amount of money, Mali's motivation to come on the show was two-fold as he came to win life-changing money (of course) and steal Kat's job.
RELATED: DEAL OR NO DEAL SA IMPACTS ORDINARY SOUTH AFRICANS WITH LIFE-CHANGING WINS
Okay, I'm a young talent so I do acting, presenting. I'm here to steal your job by the way.Mali, Deal Or No Deal SA - Participant
Of course, the vibes were immaculate after the win, as always!
RELATED: [WATCH] DEAL OR NO DEAL SA CONTESTANT PLANS TO USE R40K+ WIN TO UPLIFT COMMUNITY
Here's to Mali - who knows, maybe we'll see him host something soon like Kat.
Catch Deal or No Deal South Africa on SABC 1, Monday to Friday, in prime time from 7:30pm to 8pm and then again the following day on SABC 3, Mondays to Fridays at 5:30pm.
RELATED: MAN WHO LIVES IN SHACK WINS R250 000 IN DEAL OR NO DEAL SOUTH AFRICA
To become a contestant on the show and to stand a chance to win up to R250 000, visit the Deal or No Deal SA website OR SMS “PLAY” to 43066.
RELATED: THOUSANDS RAISED FOR CELEBS' BELOVED CHARITIES ON DEAL OR NO DEAL SA
Follow @DealorNoDealZA on social media for more.
This article first appeared on KFM : Deal or No Deal SA: Meet Mali, R58K richer and aspiring to take over Kat's job?
More from Entertainment
Baby Shark (doo-doo-doo-doo-doo) turns 7! Parents, are your ears okay?
Baby Shark turns seven years old! Can you believe it?!Read More
'First and foremost this will always be home' - Trevor Noah
The South African comedian is back on home soil to perform sold out shows in Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria.Read More
Nasty C punches fan on stage during concert in Zambia
Nasty C delivered a surprise punch to an overenthusiastic fan who interrupted his African Throne tour performance in Zambia.Read More
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet entangled at US Open?
After a video of the two surfaced from the event, fans are wondering if the pair are dating?Read More
Happy 29th birthday, RM from BTS!
The singer and rapper is most well-known as the lead of the K-pop superstars BTS.Read More
Happy 42nd birthday, Jennifer Hudson!
Let's celebrate with some of Hudson's most loved songs.Read More
America's Got Talent's Putri Ariani's U2 cover is why Simon Cowell loves his job
Simon Cowell noted that U2 cleared the song for Ariani to sing on America's Got Talent.Read More
Happy 46th birthday, Ludacris! 7 fun facts you may not know about him
Grammy award-winning rapper and actor Ludacris turns 46 today.Read More
New satire shows the ugly side of transformation
SJ speaks to writer and director Tiisetso Mashifane wa Noni - best known for the award-winning Sainthood- about her latest work Delela on at the Baxter until 16 September. Delela (verb): to be disrespectful, cheeky, rude, out of line.Read More