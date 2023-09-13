Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Baby Shark (doo-doo-doo-doo-doo) turns 7! Parents, are your ears okay?

13 September 2023 11:53 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
baby shark

Baby Shark turns seven years old! Can you believe it?!

Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman who reports on trending online news of the day including Baby Shark turning seven years old. Skip to 5:50 for this one.

Yes, it's been seven years since the viral hit made our lives more vibey or... annoying.

On which part of this coin do you stand?

If you need a reminder (we doubt you do), here it is.

The Seoul-based Pinkfong song creators posted “Baby Shark Dance” on YouTube in 2016, which went viral two years later.

The unbelievably catchy singalong tune became the most-watched video on YouTube in 2020 and has generated over 13 billion views to date and continues to rake in thousands in revenue, daily.

"Baby Shark is currently the second most-watched video on YouTube of all time", says Friedman.

In 2021, Elon Musk said on X that the video has “more views than humans.” Hectic!

Forbes notes that the YouTube hit has garnered $22 million overall.

RELATED: SORRY 'DESPACITO,' 'BABY SHARK' IS NOW THE MOST-VIEWED YOUTUBE VIDEO OF ALL TIME

Since then, Baby Shark (and the cast) have grown up...

The music video was performed by Korean-American singer Hope Segoine and the YouTube video featured two kids, Elaine Kim Johnston and Park Geon Roung who were nine and 10 years old at the time.

Since this viral hit, Elaine and Park have starred in other children's interactive content on the Pink Fong YouTube channel and have continued careers in the entertainment industry.

In 2021, the song was morphed into an animated spin-off from “Baby Shark’s Big Show!,” which is a pre-school series airing on Nickelodeon-branded channels and platforms.

The show is in its second season.

American rap musician Cardi B has joined the voice cast of upcoming episodes along with Ashley Tisdale, Aparna Nancherla, Ego Nwodim, Chloe Fineman, Lance Bass, and K-Pop boy band ENHYPEN.

In 2022, Nickelodeon, Paramount+ and The Pink Fong Company also announced that the Baby Shark song morphed into an animated kids' movie, "Baby Shark's Big Movie!"

RELATED: [WATCH] NO, THE BABY SHARK SONG IS NOT ANNOYING

Overall, Friedman says, Baby Shark and its creator have "made a fortune" and will doo-doo-doo-doo more in the future.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




Tags:
