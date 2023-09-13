Tweep shares the PAIN of searching for a job without success
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the content that went viral on social media.
Looking for a job can be a draining and frustrating experience, especially in a country like South Africa with a high unemployment rate.
A Twitter user named Refilwe Seboko shared the frustration of applying for jobs without success.
Other Twitter users offered overwhelming support, advising her not to give up hope on finding a job.
Do you guys know the pain of applying, applying ,applying, sending endless emails of applications😭😢not getting any response😭At the end of the day you end up giving up even when you see some posts you don't even bother because you know you wont get 😭' fifi❤️ (@RefilweSeboko) September 12, 2023
One of the podcasters, Penuel Mlotshwa (@GodPenuel), suggested that she networks with professionals in the corporate world to market her skills.
Unfortunately the work space is mostly about relationships.' Penuel The Black Pen (@GodPenuel) September 12, 2023
Make friends with ppl, constantly sell your skill set and update them on that you're up to in your personal capacity.
Let them fight for you within the company... sending emails & CVs simply doesn't work.
