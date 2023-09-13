[WATCH] Kloof Nek Crash: ‘People race down that road like it’s the Grand Prix’
Lester Kiewit speaks with Francine Higham, Ward 77 councillor and Clarence Ford speaks with Inge Lichtenberg, a resident of the area.
A truck driver lost control of his vehicle on Kloof Nek in Tamboerskloof, leading to a crash which injured six people and damaged multiple vehicles.
Thankfully there were no fatalities this time, but there have been fatal crashes on that road before.
We are very lucky there were no fatalities with that accident given the number of vehicles involved and the nature of the accident.Francine Higham, Ward 77 Councillor
Higham says that they are aware of residents' speeding concerns on that road, and they are looking into ways to address the issue once and for all.
Measures taken will include speed cameras, increased signage to indicate the 50km/h speed limit and installing another traffic signal.
RELATED: (PICS) MyCiti crashes into coffee shop: 'It went right through our front door'
Lichtenberg says that residents have been asking for years for speed controls but have not received positive responses.
She says that one response they previously received was that it was not cost-effective, and another was that speed bumps cannot be put on a main road.
Obviously, they just do not care. All politicians [put] money first, but what about the people?Inge Lichtenberg, Kloof Nek Resident
Everybody races down that road like it’s the Grand Prix in Monaco.Inge Lichtenberg, Kloof Nek Resident
Listen to the interview for more.
