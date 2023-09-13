US unemployment insurance fraud during Covid-19 amounts to TRILLIONS of rands
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online (skip to 04:07).
The Government Accountability Office says that it is likely that between 10% and 15% of the $900 billion spent on Unemployment Insurance (UI) during the pandemic was fraudulent payments.
Initially they believed roughly $60 billion was lost to fraud but it is now reporting that the number is much higher.
RELATED: Trump's most serious indictment: Using ‘dishonesty and fraud’ to cling to power
They say that this fraud spanned through both the Trump and Biden administrations.
That is a level of fraudulent payments even our dear country hasn’t seen.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Friedman says that this fraud is the equivalent of R2 trillion, which amounts to a quarter of our GDP.
I know we have got problems in South Africa… [but] it is happening everywhere.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
