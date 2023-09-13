US unemployment insurance fraud during Covid-19 amounts to TRILLIONS of rands





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.

The Government Accountability Office says that it is likely that between 10% and 15% of the $900 billion spent on Unemployment Insurance (UI) during the pandemic was fraudulent payments.

Initially they believed roughly $60 billion was lost to fraud but it is now reporting that the number is much higher.

They say that this fraud spanned through both the Trump and Biden administrations.

That is a level of fraudulent payments even our dear country hasn’t seen. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

© rawpixel/123rf.com

Friedman says that this fraud is the equivalent of R2 trillion, which amounts to a quarter of our GDP.

I know we have got problems in South Africa… [but] it is happening everywhere. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

