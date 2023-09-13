'CoCT moves to free up land for affordable housing not good enough' - activist





Clarence Ford speaks to Cissie Gool House leader and Reclaim the City member Bevil Lucas about the affordable housing crisis in Cape Town.

An innovative response is needed to address Cape Town's affordable housing crisis, says Lucas.

Lucas is a well-known housing activist whose comments come as the City of Cape Town releases prime land in the CBD for a R103 million affordable housing project.

A tender to develop 9,000 square metres of property in New Market Street in the city centre has been issued.

"We regard this as a flagship Cape Town CBD partnership project, holding the potential to develop approximately 500 well-located units, of which 200 are earmarked for subsidised social housing rental units." says MMC for Human Settlements Carl Pophaim.

But while Lucas acknowledges the city for the move, he says it's not enough, adding that he and fellow activists have previously tried without success to engage government on the issue.

We've been trying for the past 7 years... to get them to sit around the table... Bevil Lucas, Cissie Gool House leader and Reclaim the City member

It doesn't really matter which administration is in power, they have to accept responsibility that comes with that public office. Bevil Lucas, Cissie Gool House leader and Reclaim the City member

There's 11 sites available for the development of affordable housing in and around the City. Bevil Lucas, Cissie Gool House leader and Reclaim the City member

Social housing does require access to a regular income and that is part of the problem we face right now. Many people have got contract work, not necessarily permanent work. Bevil Lucas, Cissie Gool House leader and Reclaim the City member

The City of Cape Town is part of the problem. They are the biggest employer in the City, but they are the biggest employer of contract workers. Bevil Lucas, Cissie Gool House leader and Reclaim the City member

