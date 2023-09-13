Meet Kos Gangsters: 5 women providing organic produce to Ocean View community
Lester Kiewit speaks to Nicky Jacobs of Ocean View Organics about a garden they have started to not only feed the community.
Meet Ocean View Organics - the organisation turning the Ocean View community into a green oasis through organic produce.
Ocean View Organics also goes by the name Kos Gangsters and was founded by five women in 2019.
These five farmers work 600 square meters of land in Ocean View to grow organic food to feed their community.
Why Kos Gangsters?
Jacobs says that they call themselves Kos Gangsters to de-stigmatise the word and everything else associated with the term, 'gangster'.
Jacobs adds that "gangsters are used to taking what they want and have a negative impact."
But Kos Gangsters fight to grow organic fruits and vegetables for the community.
How did it start?
Jacobs says that the initiative started in 2019 when she along with the other four women completed 12 months of training after which the farm was handed to them to preserve by chef and TV personality, Justin Bonello.
What do they do?
They operate and grow their produce at Ocean View Secondary School, allowing them to make vegetable boxes, support feeding schemes, supply vegetable markets and soup kitchens while selling their organic fruits and vegetables to surrounding areas as far as Muizenberg and Cape Town.
What's in store for the future?
Jacobs says that they would like to establish a real training base to upskill the community to become educated in vegetable planting, farming and selling.
Where to find them?
Follow them @kos.gangsters on Instagram and Ocean View Organic Farmers on Facebook.
Visit Ocean View Secondary School at 2 Hydra Ave, Ocean View, Cape Town.
Or call: 084 804 3853.
Here's a taste of their hard work.
