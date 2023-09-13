



Jane Dutton speaks to Rand Swiss Director Gary Booysen about the top tips and tricks for people wanting to build their own stock portfolio.

Investment Financial Income Profit Costs Costs Costs Budgeting Budgeting Concept. Image: 123rf

Looking to start investing in the stock market but have no idea where to start?

Don't worry! Booysen shares some of his top tips on how to get started.

Click the podcast link above to listen as Booysen gives a break down of terms like 'diversification' and 'correlation'.

Diversification is key

Diversification is a key tool to protecting you, it's really a concept of 'don't have all your eggs in one basket'. Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss

Because if one company does badly, the other company can help to lift the performance. Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss

You can diversify across the type of asset, so stocks, or bonds, cash deposit or property. Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss

But don't OVER diversify

One of the big mistakes we see with new investors is they know 'diversification is a good thing!' and they OVER diversify. Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss

They tend to buy too many stocks to get diversification... really 25-30 stocks will get you very close to optimal diversification. Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss

The importance of non-correlation in your portfolio

Correlation is how stocks move together...and the idea is to try and find things that move in different ways. Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss

Even the benefit of buying just three properly non-correlated stocks has a benefit. Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss

RELATED:Looking for a new investment opportunity? How about delivery bikes?

This article first appeared on 702 : Diversification is key: Top tips on building a strong investment portfolio