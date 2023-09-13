Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Breadline Africa aims to replace 4000 school pit toilets in the next 18 months

13 September 2023 12:13 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Breadline Africa
Pit toilet
pit latrine

Too many schools in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu Natal rely on unsafe pit latrines.

John Maytham speaks to Marion Wagner, Director of Breadline Africa.

Earlier this year the Basic Education Department committed to eradicating pit latrine toilets by 2025.

However, this promise came after they had already missed several deadlines.

RELATED: Two South African citizens come up with solution to end school pit toilet deaths

Wagner is involved with a project with Breadline Africa that aims to eliminate pit latrines entirely in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu Natal schools.

She says the problem is particularly bad in primary and secondary schools in these provinces.

It is believed that more than half a million children have to use pit toilets every day.

Marion Wagner, Director - Breadline Africa

RELATED: 'Government's incompetency is to blame for a child dying in pit latrine toilet'

Earlier this week Breadline Africa launched a replacement of twenty toilets in KwaZulu Natal.

Just the joy and the relief on the faces of the children and teachers was incredible.

Marion Wagner, Director - Breadline Africa
FILE: A Pit toilet. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: A Pit toilet. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN

Wagner says that their goal is to replace 4,000 toilets over the next 18 months, and they would welcome any corporate or foundation that is prepared to collaborate.

Listen to the interview above for more.




