Breadline Africa aims to replace 4000 school pit toilets in the next 18 months
John Maytham speaks to Marion Wagner, Director of Breadline Africa.
Earlier this year the Basic Education Department committed to eradicating pit latrine toilets by 2025.
However, this promise came after they had already missed several deadlines.
RELATED: Two South African citizens come up with solution to end school pit toilet deaths
Wagner is involved with a project with Breadline Africa that aims to eliminate pit latrines entirely in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu Natal schools.
She says the problem is particularly bad in primary and secondary schools in these provinces.
It is believed that more than half a million children have to use pit toilets every day.Marion Wagner, Director - Breadline Africa
RELATED: 'Government's incompetency is to blame for a child dying in pit latrine toilet'
Earlier this week Breadline Africa launched a replacement of twenty toilets in KwaZulu Natal.
Just the joy and the relief on the faces of the children and teachers was incredible.Marion Wagner, Director - Breadline Africa
Wagner says that their goal is to replace 4,000 toilets over the next 18 months, and they would welcome any corporate or foundation that is prepared to collaborate.
Listen to the interview above for more.
More from Local
Does Mkhwebane have grounds to challenge her suspension?
President Cyril Ramaphosa has officiated Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s removal from the office of the Public Protector.Read More
Meet Kos Gangsters: 5 women providing organic produce to Ocean View community
These five farmers work 600 square meters of land in Ocean View to grow organic food to feed their community.Read More
'CoCT moves to free up land for affordable housing not good enough' - activist
A tender to develop 9,000 square metres of property in New Market Street in the city centre has been issued.Read More
Government going broke? Things are BAD says Rise Mzansi founder
Rise Mzansi's Songezo Zibi says when it comes to the government coffers, "the hole is even deeper than it appears".Read More
Tweep shares the PAIN of searching for a job without success
What tips can you share with someone who is looking for a job?Read More
[WATCH] Kloof Nek Crash: ‘People race down that road like it’s the Grand Prix’
Fearful residents and businesses are yet again raising safety concerns after Tuesday's lorry crash on Kloof Nek Road.Read More
Government's downsizing plans will be a 'disaster' - Public Servants Association
Government has plans to downsize in attempt to stabilise the economy, a plan that unions are calling insane.Read More
'Want to get rid of a gangster? We see you as part of PAGAD'
"Call it vigilantism, call it what you like, we call it the defence of our communities," says Cassiem Parker of PAGAD.Read More
A year after dam burst: Jagersfontein victims yet to receive compensation
160 families lost their homes, three people died, many were left injured and many lost their livelihoods.Read More