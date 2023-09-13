What the truck is going on? Muizenberg's famous truck-eating bridge at it again!
Bridget strikes again, again and again!
Muizenberg's (in)famous truck-eating Bridge(t) is springing into September too - biting off way more than it can handle.
RELATED: MUIZENBERG BRIDGE GETTING MUZZLED: COCT OUT TO END BRIDGET’S REIGN OF TERROR
Here's some of the latest incidents reported on Muizenberg's Famous Truck-Eating Bridge's Facebook page.
Winner, winner, truck-ing dinner
RELATED: [PICS] MUIZENBERG BRIDGE GOT THE MUNCHIES (AGAIN) EATING ARCH ENEMY TRUCK
Face first?
Brush it off?
RELATED: MUIZENBERG'S TRUCK-EATING BRIDGE MAY GO HUNGRY THANKS TO MAMBO'S
Just a lil' taste
Ah, maybe one day, people will realise that this bridge ain't going nowhere.
This article first appeared on KFM : What the truck is going on? Muizenberg's famous truck-eating bridge at it again!
Source : City of Cape Town
