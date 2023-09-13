



Bridget strikes again, again and again!

Muizenberg's (in)famous truck-eating Bridge(t) is springing into September too - biting off way more than it can handle.

RELATED: MUIZENBERG BRIDGE GETTING MUZZLED: COCT OUT TO END BRIDGET’S REIGN OF TERROR

Here's some of the latest incidents reported on Muizenberg's Famous Truck-Eating Bridge's Facebook page.

Winner, winner, truck-ing dinner

RELATED: [PICS] MUIZENBERG BRIDGE GOT THE MUNCHIES (AGAIN) EATING ARCH ENEMY TRUCK

Face first?

Brush it off?

RELATED: MUIZENBERG'S TRUCK-EATING BRIDGE MAY GO HUNGRY THANKS TO MAMBO'S

Just a lil' taste

Ah, maybe one day, people will realise that this bridge ain't going nowhere.

This article first appeared on KFM : What the truck is going on? Muizenberg's famous truck-eating bridge at it again!