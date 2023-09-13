Is this SA's most expensive home? Camps Bay mega house listed for R700 MILLION!





Got R700-million lying around for 8 bedrooms, triple-volumed reception rooms and a parquet-floored garage that can house 14 cars? Yeah, neither have we.

The most expensive house in South Africa is located on Geneva Drive in Camps Bay. The mansion called 'Casablanca' is valued at R440 million. Picture: Sotheby's International Realty.

There's nothing more frustrating than realising that you missed out on a bargain and for those who were looking for a new place to call home in 2015, you may not want to read on.

A property situated in the affluent suburb of Camps Bay in Cape Town eight years ago has been relisted with a (ahem) slight increase in the asking price.

'Casablanca' on Geneva Drive was originally on the market for an eye watering R440 million, but inflation is real and today its owners are looking for a little more moolah.

R260 million more to be exact.

Yes, that's right. It's on the market for $ 35,000,000 or R700 million.

The property is being sold by Beverly Hills-based luxury realtor Jade Mills.

So what exactly do you get for your money?

Well, according to BarryCohenHomes.Com:

8 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a gymnasium, squash court, massage room, sauna for 12 people, grand lounge with 7-meter or 23 feet ceiling, formal television lounge, dining room for 24 guests, walnut paneled wine cellar and whiskey bar, walnut paneled library, movie theatre with 18 seats and 4.5-meter or 15 feet ceiling billiard room.

As if that weren't enough the house boasts a games and a family television lounge, master suite with oversized spa bath and steam shower, Chef's kitchen with 12-seat dining, pantry/scullery, laundry, parking garage for 14 cars, swimming pool with pool locker room and an elevator.

It goes without saying that there are staff quarters.

So go, make an offer!

