Is this SA's most expensive home? Camps Bay mega house listed for R700 MILLION!
Got R700-million lying around for 8 bedrooms, triple-volumed reception rooms and a parquet-floored garage that can house 14 cars? Yeah, neither have we.
There's nothing more frustrating than realising that you missed out on a bargain and for those who were looking for a new place to call home in 2015, you may not want to read on.
A property situated in the affluent suburb of Camps Bay in Cape Town eight years ago has been relisted with a (ahem) slight increase in the asking price.
'Casablanca' on Geneva Drive was originally on the market for an eye watering R440 million, but inflation is real and today its owners are looking for a little more moolah.
R260 million more to be exact.
Yes, that's right. It's on the market for $ 35,000,000 or R700 million.
The property is being sold by Beverly Hills-based luxury realtor Jade Mills.
So what exactly do you get for your money?
Well, according to BarryCohenHomes.Com:
8 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a gymnasium, squash court, massage room, sauna for 12 people, grand lounge with 7-meter or 23 feet ceiling, formal television lounge, dining room for 24 guests, walnut paneled wine cellar and whiskey bar, walnut paneled library, movie theatre with 18 seats and 4.5-meter or 15 feet ceiling billiard room.
As if that weren't enough the house boasts a games and a family television lounge, master suite with oversized spa bath and steam shower, Chef's kitchen with 12-seat dining, pantry/scullery, laundry, parking garage for 14 cars, swimming pool with pool locker room and an elevator.
It goes without saying that there are staff quarters.
So go, make an offer!
RELATED:'Cape Town is SO cheap, I struggle to spend $30k a month,' says Russian tycoon
Click below to take a video tour of SA's priciest home:
RELATED:R440 million Casablanca property in Camps Bay reckoned as SA's priciest home
More from Local
Sassa beneficiaries remain starved as payouts yet to be entirely resolved
Social grant beneficiaries continue to suffer as glitches in the payout system persist.Read More
Does Mkhwebane have grounds to challenge her suspension?
President Cyril Ramaphosa has officiated Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s removal from the office of the Public Protector.Read More
Breadline Africa aims to replace 4000 school pit toilets in the next 18 months
Too many schools in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu Natal rely on unsafe pit latrines.Read More
Meet Kos Gangsters: 5 women providing organic produce to Ocean View community
These five farmers work 600 square meters of land in Ocean View to grow organic food to feed their community.Read More
'CoCT moves to free up land for affordable housing not good enough' - activist
A tender to develop 9,000 square metres of property in New Market Street in the city centre has been issued.Read More
Government going broke? Things are BAD says Rise Mzansi founder
Rise Mzansi's Songezo Zibi says when it comes to the government coffers, "the hole is even deeper than it appears".Read More
Tweep shares the PAIN of searching for a job without success
What tips can you share with someone who is looking for a job?Read More
[WATCH] Kloof Nek Crash: ‘People race down that road like it’s the Grand Prix’
Fearful residents and businesses are yet again raising safety concerns after Tuesday's lorry crash on Kloof Nek Road.Read More
Government's downsizing plans will be a 'disaster' - Public Servants Association
Government has plans to downsize in attempt to stabilise the economy, a plan that unions are calling insane.Read More