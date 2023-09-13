Does Mkhwebane have grounds to challenge her suspension?
Mandy Wiener speaks to Mpumelelo Zikalala, Legal Analyst.
The overwhelming majority of members of Parliament voted to remove Mkhwebane after her Section 194 impeachment inquiry.
Shortly after this, president Ramaphosa sent a letter to the former public protector informing her of his decision to remove her.
RELATED: Mkhwebane to challenge Ramaphosa's ultimate 'injustice' of removing her
After hearing Ramaphosa’s decision, Mkhwebane said she would be legally challenging the ‘injustice.’
Zikalala says that if she does challenge this legally, she would have to argue that the procedure was not followed perfectly and that the report was flawed.
RELATED: Mkhwebane impeachment: 'She should never have been appointed' - DA
In addition to this, he says she could make an argument that members of Parliament did not use their discretion as they voted within the party line.
There are a number of issues in which this particular report can be taken on review.Mpumelelo Zikalala, Legal Analyst
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Does Mkhwebane have grounds to challenge her suspension?
