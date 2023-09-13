Streaming issues? Report here
V&A Waterfront delivers top performance for Growthpoint as tourism rebounds

13 September 2023 7:00 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
V&A Waterfront
Growthpoint
company results
Growthpoint Properties
commercial property
Estienne de Klerk

Africa Melane interviews SA CEO Estienne de Klerk about Growthpoint Properties' results for the year to end-June 2023.
The V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. Image: Jeff Ayliffe/Eyewitness News
The V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. Image: Jeff Ayliffe/Eyewitness News

Growthpoint Properties has reported a "robust" performance for the financial year to 30 June 2023.

Its year-end results show a 1.3% increase in both dividend per share (DPS) and distributable income per share (DIPS), to 130.1 cents and 157.6c respectively.

Group property assets grew 5.3% to R179.8bn, and foreign currency dividend income increased 7.6% to R1.6 bn.

"We successfully achieved our planned outcomes in a year that was tougher than ever, reflecting the strength and diversification of our business and our quality earnings” said Group CEO Norbert Sasse.

RELATED: Growthpoint recovering from 'COVID nightmare', but office rentals still slow

Growthpoint is South Africa's biggest property company (it owns half of the V&A Waterfront) and also has a big international portfolio.

Sasse noted that excellent results from the V&A Waterfront made the greatest increase in contribution to its latest results.

In contrast he said, rising finance costs - particularly impacting Growthpoint’s South Africa and Australian businesses, presented the most significant downside.

Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews Estienne de Klerk, CEO of Growthpoint Properties SA.

It has been a difficult year if you contextualise the levels of loadshedding which we're still struggling with and interest rates which sharply increased in South Africa, but also across the globe - generally real estate companies have found that particularly difficult to deal with.

Estienne de Klerk, CEO - Growthpoint Properties SA

Our distributable earnings grew at 1.3% for the period, so I think we feel we've done reasonably well to cover those bases in what has been quite a difficult year.

Estienne de Klerk, CEO - Growthpoint Properties SA

De Klerk notes that office space is the sector that is closest connected to the actual underlying economy.

While the coastal areas of South Africa have shown increased demand, Johannesburg's recovery is a mixed bag he says.

In Cape Town we have about 374 000 square metres and last year this time the portfolio was close to 15% vacant. That vacancy has reduced to 7.7%, so significant letting in the Western Cape... Our portfolio in Umhlanga Ridge (KwaZulu-Natal) is virtually full... but in Gauteng we've got really a bit of a mixed bag.

Estienne de Klerk, CEO - Growthpoint Properties SA

There's a lot of letting activity in Sandton, but overall we haven't managed to bring down the vacancy materially. Overall, office vacancies are at about 19% which is down from the high of roughly 22%... It is improving, but it is certainly going to take a bit of economic growth to really make big inroads into that.

Estienne de Klerk, CEO - Growthpoint Properties SA

Scroll up to listen to the interview




