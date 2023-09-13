[LISTEN] If diamonds are a girl’s best friend, does where it came from matter?

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sassa beneficiaries remain starved as payouts yet to be entirely resolved Social grant beneficiaries continue to suffer as glitches in the payout system persist. 13 September 2023 3:10 PM
Is this SA's most expensive home? Camps Bay mega house listed for R700 MILLION! Valued in 2015 at R440 million, the Camps Bay property has recently been relisted at a whopping R700 MILLION! 13 September 2023 2:43 PM
Does Mkhwebane have grounds to challenge her suspension? President Cyril Ramaphosa has officiated Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s removal from the office of the Public Protector. 13 September 2023 2:06 PM
View all Local
Mkhwebane to challenge Ramaphosa's ultimate 'injustice' of removing her President Cyril Ramaphosa has written to the impeached Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane informing her of his decision - saying... 13 September 2023 8:14 AM
Just 25% of executive-level positions at JSE Top 40 held by women Sobering statistics have come out of a new Just Share study on gender equality at board and executive level in the JSE Top 40 comp... 12 September 2023 9:37 PM
‘We’re the unwanted step-child of the country’ - National Coloured Congress The Cape Coloured Congress, now National Coloured Congress, is highlighting issues facing coloured people across the country. 12 September 2023 2:39 PM
View all Politics
Diversification is key: Top tips on building a strong investment portfolio "Don't put all your eggs in one basket" - why this expert says diversification is key to building an investment portfolio. 13 September 2023 1:36 PM
Apple unveils new iPhone 15 at its 2023 'event' From new colours to a USB-C port... this is what the new iPhone 15 has in store. 13 September 2023 9:40 AM
Karpowership plunges Sierra Leone into darkness for owing a mere $40 million Karpowership, which supplies 80% of Sierra Leone's electricity, cut off supply, leaving the country in dire straits. 13 September 2023 9:04 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] If diamonds are a girl’s best friend, does where it came from matter? Lab-grown versus mined – what's the difference? R379 000. 13 September 2023 4:26 PM
[WEATHER] Clear skies for JHB, WC to brace themselves for a cold, wet week While Joburg residents are getting a taste of summer, for Cape Town residents, winter isn't going away just yet. 13 September 2023 2:59 PM
Bryoni Govender excited to represent SA at Miss Universe: ‘I'm fully committed’ The 27-year-old attorney will represent South Africa at the Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador on 18 November. 13 September 2023 2:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
African football fans won’t be able to watch the big matches on TV - here's why CAF is potentially left without a broadcast partner in key markets. 13 September 2023 11:57 AM
Ashwin Willemse reflects on his rugby career & THAT Supersport incident in 2018 Willemse has had several career defining moments on and off the playing field (and in studio). 12 September 2023 8:48 PM
'They were short on intensity': Mac Masina unpacks the Boks clash with Scotland The Springboks won their first 2023 Rugby World Cup match against Scotland on Sunday evening. 12 September 2023 2:19 PM
View all Sport
Baby Shark (doo-doo-doo-doo-doo) turns 7! Parents, are your ears okay? Baby Shark turns seven years old! Can you believe it?! 13 September 2023 11:53 AM
Deal or No Deal SA: Meet Mali, R58K richer and aspiring to take over Kat's job? Mali is a budding young talent - acting and presenting - and won R58,920 on Friday's episode. 13 September 2023 11:29 AM
'First and foremost this will always be home' - Trevor Noah The South African comedian is back on home soil to perform sold out shows in Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria. 12 September 2023 1:08 PM
View all Entertainment
Oslo accords: 30 years on, the dream of a two-state solution seems out of reach As the condition for a potential Saudi-US-Israel deal, Israelis will commit to making gestures towards a two-state solution. 13 September 2023 11:58 AM
See you later alligator? Over 70 crocodiles escape after typhoon hits Hong Kong Extreme weather in the city of Maoming in Guangdong, Hong Kong caused a lake to flood, allowing dozens of crocodiles to escape. 13 September 2023 11:24 AM
US unemployment insurance fraud during Covid-19 amounts to TRILLIONS of rands A United States Government watchdog reported that there was up to $135 billion worth of unemployment insurance fraud during the pa... 13 September 2023 11:11 AM
View all World
2023 Elections: How Zimbabwe's ruling party has clung to power for 43 years The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reelection in yet another of Zimbabwe’s tende... 12 September 2023 11:56 AM
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share. 5 September 2023 12:02 PM
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
Society divided into debtors and creditors for 1000s of years, how and why? 'Debt: The First 5000 Years' - Bronwyn Williams re-reads David Graeber's groundbreaking book on money, debt and society. 12 September 2023 8:32 PM
'EVERYONE deserves to experience the joy the World Champion Springboks bring' For about 60c per citizen, the SABC (beneficiary of billions and billions) can bring us the World Cup live, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 September 2023 7:05 AM
[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising Branding expert Zetu Damane picks Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign as her advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 6 September 2023 8:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[LISTEN] If diamonds are a girl’s best friend, does where it came from matter?

13 September 2023 4:26 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
mined diamonds
lab-grown diamonds

Lab-grown versus mined – what's the difference? R379 000.

Pippa Hudson interviews Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist and Jeremy Rothon, Gemologist and owner of Cape Town-based The Gem Lab.

Lab-grown versus mined – what's the difference?

Regardless of whether a diamond comes from the earth or a laboratory, Knowler says that they're equally beautiful and will last virtually forever.

But if they're equal, why is one deemed superior than the other?

Knowler says that lab-grown diamonds have the identical chemical and physical properties of mined diamonds, but usually come with a much lower price tag.

Rothon says for a 1.14 carat lab-grown diamond it could cost a consumer roughly R21 000, whereas the same mined diamond would cost roughly R400 000.

However, because we're living in a society that puts value on material objects, Knowler says that the 'real' diamond industry has pushed against lab-grown diamonds, labelling them as fake or even counterfeit.

Rothon says that the pushback stems from a lack of education on the difference (or lack thereof) between the diamonds, clarifying that they're both real diamonds.

Diamond / Pixabay: PublicDomainPictures
Diamond / Pixabay: PublicDomainPictures

RELATED: Trendspotting Thursday: Lab-grown diamonds for a sustainable future?

The lab-grown and the natural are diamonds, they are absolutely real diamonds in every sense of the word.

Jeremy Rothon, Gemologist and owner – The Gem Lab

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




13 September 2023 4:26 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
mined diamonds
lab-grown diamonds

More from Lifestyle

weather update / Pexels: Johannes Plenio

[WEATHER] Clear skies for JHB, WC to brace themselves for a cold, wet week

13 September 2023 2:59 PM

While Joburg residents are getting a taste of summer, for Cape Town residents, winter isn't going away just yet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Miss SA runner-up, Bryoni Govender will represent South Africa at Miss Universe. Photo: Supplied

Bryoni Govender excited to represent SA at Miss Universe: ‘I'm fully committed’

13 September 2023 2:32 PM

The 27-year-old attorney will represent South Africa at the Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador on 18 November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A stock image of a cable car moving towards Table Mountain in Cape Town. Picture: Pixabay.com

Make a travel wish and Cape Town Tourism will make it come true - here's how!

13 September 2023 2:12 PM

Nominate yourself or someone else to experience Cape Town like a tourist with Freedom to Wish by Cape Town Tourism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Muizenberg Bridge: City of Cape Town

What the truck is going on? Muizenberg's famous truck-eating bridge at it again!

13 September 2023 12:18 PM

There have been several incidents of Muizenberg's Bridge(t) biting off way more than it can chew over the last few days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hijacking stock photo. Picture: rattanakun/123rf.com

Carjacking: 'Syndicates are staying informed and stepping up their game'

13 September 2023 11:44 AM

Between 1 April and 30 June this year, 5 488 cars were hijacked in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stockbroker/123rf.com

Forget 10 000 steps, 11-minute brisk walks can reduce early death and diseases

13 September 2023 10:35 AM

The University of Cambridge released a study showing that one in 10 deaths could be prevented if everyone managed at least 11 minutes of daily brisk walking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Apple unveils new iPhone 15 at its 2023 'event'

13 September 2023 9:40 AM

From new colours to a USB-C port... this is what the new iPhone 15 has in store.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: screenshot from Facebook Marketplace

R60 'Makro' laptop advertised online is a SCAM

13 September 2023 8:16 AM

Kathering Madley (Vice President for Group Marketing at Massmart) confirms that the post/ad is fake.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lotto balls. Picture: www.sxc.hu.

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 12 September 2023

13 September 2023 5:49 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ photoschmidt/123rf.com

Society divided into debtors and creditors for 1000s of years, how and why?

12 September 2023 8:32 PM

'Debt: The First 5000 Years' - Bronwyn Williams re-reads David Graeber's groundbreaking book on money, debt and society.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Is this SA's most expensive home? Camps Bay mega house listed for R700 MILLION!

Local

Does Mkhwebane have grounds to challenge her suspension?

Local

[WEATHER] Clear skies for JHB, WC to brace themselves for a cold, wet week

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Kiviet defends govt's R37bn pay hike for public servants

13 September 2023 7:47 PM

EFF's Ndlozi says Mangosuthu Buthelezi was 'a man of peace'

13 September 2023 7:23 PM

Inquiry will assist in answering questions about Marshalltown fire, says Lesufi

13 September 2023 6:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA