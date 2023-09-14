Buy South African? 'It's costly and may, in fact, destroy jobs'





John Maytham interviews Ann Bernstein, Executive Director of the Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE).

The idea of localisation as the driver of economic recovery is an attractive one.

CDE believes that localisation is best understood not only as developing and pushing the local industry but "as a preference for the sourcing of domestic goods and services at the expense of foreign firms".

However, in their view, the localisation policy as currently practised in the country is guilty of seven sins that undermine its ability to achieve its goals.

The sins include:

1. Lack of transparency in the policy-making process

2. Negative impacts that it will have on investments – additional costs, delays and inefficiencies

3. Import substitution is biased against exports

4. Reduction in competition as the result of restricting imports

5. Reduces incentive for firms to grow

6. Threatens trade relations and could violate international obligations

7. Localisation will become self-reinforcing, locking us into the wrong path

Bernstein says that, while the intentions of this policy may be well-intended, the reality is that many South Africans will not be able to afford it.

She argues that, when things are produced locally, the price usually increases which forces many consumers to rather by cheaper, imported goods.

While many people believe that localisation will provide job opportunities, Bernstein says that it does the complete opposite as people are no longer able to afford goods, resulting in the closure of many businesses.

I mean, why wouldn't you want to buy locally? Everybody would unless you need something better or something cheaper. Ann Bernstein, Executive Director – Centre for Development and Enterprise

This is part of the problem; we think that if we force people to buy locally that's going to work, but it's not. Ann Bernstein, Executive Director – Centre for Development and Enterprise

