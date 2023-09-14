Lotto results: Wednesday, 13 September 2023





JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 30 August 2023 are:

Lotto: 04, 28, 35, 47, 50, 51 B: 15

Lotto Plus 1: 01, 03, 06, 13, 43, 46, 48 B: 51

Lotto Plus 2: 02, 22, 23, 25, 27, 41 B: 52

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

