Rugby and concussions: can science make the rough, beloved sport safer?

Streaming issues? Report here
sar-jayne-show-thumbnailpng sar-jayne-show-thumbnailpng
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
07:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Day Trip
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King
07:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
City of Tshwane to take Bargaining Council's ruling on review to Labour Court Has a resolution been reached between Samwu and the City of Tshwane? Not yet, says Cilliers Brink, Tshwane Mayor. 15 September 2023 2:39 PM
Good Samaritan donated to SASSA recipient unable to receive pension A kind-hearted South African donated money to a SASSA recipient after hearing her heartbreaking story on grant payouts. 15 September 2023 2:23 PM
Who was 'Sailor Malan' and why has he been erased from our history? This Sunday (17 September) will mark exactly 60 years since the death of Adolph Gysbert 'Sailor Malan'. 15 September 2023 1:39 PM
View all Local
What's stopping SA from releasing itself from the shackles of the inequality? What is clear is that levels of inequality are not decreasing. 15 September 2023 12:53 PM
IFP SG defends Ndlozi after claims he was playing politics at Buthelezi memorial The EFF took a central role in defending the late Mangosuthu Buthelezi in a sea of criticism about some of the prince’s actions du... 15 September 2023 11:59 AM
'Political Tinder': New platform uses 'matchmaking' to get young SAns to vote The Money Show gets the lowdown from Ryan Young, co-founder of political matchmaking platform 'Yoh, Vote'. 14 September 2023 9:54 PM
View all Politics
Upheaval at owner Transaction Capital 'won't affect WeBuyCars business' The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt after the announcement that the CEO of company owner Transaction Cap... 14 September 2023 9:22 PM
Could we be facing a world without chocolate and coffee in the near-ish future? Coffee and cacao plants are grown in a very specific part of the world, and a range of factors including climate change are threat... 14 September 2023 7:42 PM
FirstRand 'able to keep up generous dividend payout' in tough environment Africa Melane talks to CEO Alan Pullinger after FirstRand posts its full-year results. 14 September 2023 7:23 PM
View all Business
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend The weekend is finally here and we have some ideas for making the most of it. 16 September 2023 8:37 AM
The Springboks play on Sunday again. Here's how to cure your Monday hangover Here are six simple ways to cure your hangover. 15 September 2023 3:10 PM
How to make your Rugby World Cup braai showstoppers With the rugby world cup underway there is nothing that gets South African’s fired up quite like a good braai. 15 September 2023 1:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Hier kom Mbonambi, hier kom Mbonambi... as he captains the Springboks on Sunday Bongi Mbonambi will captain the Springboks' match against Romania on Sunday saying that "it's a massive privilege." 15 September 2023 2:07 PM
Who will replace Malcolm Marx at the Rugby World Cup? Rugby writer Ross Roche says Malcom Marx's injury won’t affect the Romania game but the effects will be felt later in the tourname... 15 September 2023 10:39 AM
Algorithm predicts All Blacks to win the 2023 Rugby World Cup... but will they? Professor Niven Winchester speaks about Rugby Vision - an algorithm that's predicting the outcome of the Rugby World Cup. 15 September 2023 10:10 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Meet the 7yo 500kg Pigcasso, brightening our days one painting at a time Currently, Pigcasso's originals are hanging around with world in the homes of the rich and famous. 15 September 2023 4:58 PM
Pro bodybuilder Neil Currey (34) dies Neil Currey's former coach confirmed the tragic news on social media. 15 September 2023 2:26 PM
Happy 39th birthday, Prince Harry! 8 fun facts about the royal ginger Get to know Prince Harry with these fun facts. 15 September 2023 9:25 AM
View all Entertainment
US FDA finds decongestive ingredient found in popular medications does not work FDA finds that phenylephrine, commonly found in Benadryl and Tylenol, was no more effective than a placebo. 14 September 2023 3:01 PM
‘Alien corpses’ unveiled to Congress in Mexico A Mexican UFO expert claims the 'corpses' were recovered in Peru in 2017. 14 September 2023 2:07 PM
Oslo accords: 30 years on, the dream of a two-state solution seems out of reach As the condition for a potential Saudi-US-Israel deal, Israelis will commit to making gestures towards a two-state solution. 13 September 2023 11:58 AM
View all World
Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast' Libya has seen catastrophic floods that may leave a death toll as high as 20,000 people in Derna. 15 September 2023 11:03 AM
Karpowership plunges Sierra Leone into darkness for owing a mere $40 million Karpowership, which supplies 80% of Sierra Leone's electricity, cut off supply, leaving the country in dire straits. 13 September 2023 9:04 AM
2023 Elections: How Zimbabwe's ruling party has clung to power for 43 years The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reelection in yet another of Zimbabwe’s tende... 12 September 2023 11:56 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: We're NOT living in the dreamland the Constitution was written for We're not living in the land the architects of the Constitution envisioned, writes Mandy Wiener. We must protect our institutions! 14 September 2023 6:36 AM
Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you Wendy Knowler follows up on a case of negative option marketing, which is outlawed by the Consumer Protection Act. 13 September 2023 9:12 PM
[WATCH] 'She's SA's grandma now'- Mzansi's loving Bok gran chat in ad campaign The Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign kicked off with pearls of wisdom from Malcolm Marx's grandmother. 13 September 2023 7:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Rugby and concussions: can science make the rough, beloved sport safer?

14 September 2023 8:42 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Rugby World Cup
World Rugby
2023 rugby world cup
Concussions in sport
rugby concussions

We discuss the science of head injuries and some of the protocols adopted by World Rugby to make the game safer.

This article is published courtesy of The Conversation with Jon Patricios, Professor of Health Sciences at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Two decades ago there were only two criteria used to diagnose concussion. Jon Patricios, a sport and exercise medicine physician and co-lead author of the latest international consensus statement on concussion in sport, discusses the science of head injuries and some of the protocols adopted by World Rugby to make the game safer.

What is a concussion?

A concussion is a traumatic brain injury that occurs as a result of a force that’s transmitted to the brain. It manifests as a functional change in the way the brain operates. Most are transient and resolve completely if recognised and managed appropriately.

Usually, we don’t see structural changes in the brain in the case of a concussion. In other words, the brain scans look normal. And so what we have available to us, what I call the visible wound, is the changes in brain function.

That’s what we as medical professionals treating concussions look for, what we assess and what we manage.

What are the obvious signs of concussion?

Things like loss of consciousness, a seizure, clear disorientation, inability to walk or poor coordination.

When I started working with professional rugby players in 1995 as a rugby team doctor there were only two criteria which classified you as concussed. One was a loss of consciousness, and the other was amnesia (memory loss). We now have over 20 criteria that we look for including irritability, nausea, inability to concentrate, poor balance, emotional changes and heart rate.

The one thing medical science still doesn’t have for concussion is what we call biomarkers – like a blood test, a saliva test, or an appropriate brain scan. Once developed, these would be able to tell you if there’s a concussion, how bad it is and whether it’s resolving. Research in these fields is increasing exponentially and I think we will see these commercially available in the next five years.

What are the less obvious signs?

Much of the time the signs are subtle. Things like changes in movement. There may be symptoms which you rely on the patient reporting. We break those symptoms and signs down into what we call domains, which means we look at various aspects of brain and body function.

Those include physical symptoms, like headaches and nausea. They also may include changes in balance, emotional changes, anxiety, concentration – those sorts of things.

They often include cognitive changes like an inability to concentrate. Also what we call autonomic functions like heart rate, which might not be regulated properly, and blood pressure changes.

If one doesn’t take the athlete through a systematic approach one might miss some of the changes.

The other important thing is to “know the athlete” – understand what they are like before and after injury. Evaluate the player before the season starts so you have a better understanding of how that player normally operates.

A player is knocked out cold on the field. What are the next steps?

The first thing is to treat it as you would any serious injury. And that’s to make sure the player is still functioning physiologically: the airways are open, they are breathing and their circulation is adequate. That’s the “ABC” of emergency medicine.

The second thing is to see if there are any serious injuries. For example, if the player has a neck injury. So you protect the airway and you protect the neck.

The next important aspect is to remove the player from further danger. You get them off the field where you can better assess them and monitor recovery, in an ordered, controlled, quieter medical space.

From there, you will work through your systematic evaluation, and assess which areas are most likely to have been affected.

You will repeat that evaluation within an hour or two and then within another day to see how they are improving (or not).

Often long rest periods are prescribed. Why?

As with every injury, there’s a spectrum of concussions and probably every one is slightly different.

You might have had a more severe injury, a high impact, with a player who is highly symptomatic, and has a number of domains that manifest. Not just their physical symptoms, but their concentration, their emotions and their balance.

Long periods of rest might not necessarily be appropriate. So what we’ll talk about is longer periods of relative rest, where you don’t cocoon them but allow them to continue with activities of daily living and then purposefully incorporate exercise within 72 hours. We actually expose them to exercise gradually but early but at a lower intensity. It has been shown to actually speed recovery if you introduce gradual exercise in an appropriate way, early in the recovery stage.

Do the rules make the game safer now? Is it safe enough?

The rules have changed to improve the identification of concussions and player safety.

In most collision sports, a player is obliged to go through a specific process before being allowed to return to the field. And these processes in the professional game have to be documented, and submitted before that player is allowed back.

The laws have been driven by the science behind concussion, which is encouraging.

Is it safe enough? Well, in collision sports you can never take concussions out of the game. Because as long as there’s a potential to be involved in a tackle or to be hit by a fist there’s the risk of injury. But safety awareness is higher than it’s ever been, and our protocols are evidence-based and more robust.


This article first appeared on KFM : Rugby and concussions: can science make the rough, beloved sport safer?




14 September 2023 8:42 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Rugby World Cup
World Rugby
2023 rugby world cup
Concussions in sport
rugby concussions

More from Rugby World Cup 2023

https://www.world.rugby/media-zone/rwc-2023/articles/862940

Hier kom Mbonambi, hier kom Mbonambi... as he captains the Springboks on Sunday

15 September 2023 2:07 PM

Bongi Mbonambi will captain the Springboks' match against Romania on Sunday saying that "it's a massive privilege."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Skitterphoto from Pexels

How to make your Rugby World Cup braai showstoppers

15 September 2023 1:19 PM

With the rugby world cup underway there is nothing that gets South African’s fired up quite like a good braai.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© toscawhi/123rf

Who will replace Malcolm Marx at the Rugby World Cup?

15 September 2023 10:39 AM

Rugby writer Ross Roche says Malcom Marx's injury won’t affect the Romania game but the effects will be felt later in the tournament.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jean-François Beauséjour

Algorithm predicts All Blacks to win the 2023 Rugby World Cup... but will they?

15 September 2023 10:10 AM

Professor Niven Winchester speaks about Rugby Vision - an algorithm that's predicting the outcome of the Rugby World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from bash.com

Malcolm Marx's ACL injury ruling him out of Rugby World Cup 'a huge blow'

15 September 2023 9:04 AM

Craig Ray (Daily Maverick Sports Editor) explains how Marx's injury might affect the Springboks' campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The All Blacks perform the haka before a Rugby World Cup match. Picture: @AllBlacks/Twitter

Rugby World Cup 2023 match refresher: New Zealand v Namibia

14 September 2023 3:09 PM

Everything you need to know about the match between New Zealand vs Namibia at Stadium de Toulouse on Friday, 15 September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Springboks and Cabinet ministers pose for a photograph at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 7 November 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Springboks energized to fight for back-to-back RWC titles

14 September 2023 12:53 PM

The atmosphere at the 2023 Springbok camp is electric as the World Cup excitement surges through the air.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's hooker Malcolm Marx throws the ball during the captain's run in Johannesburg on July 28, 2023 ahead of their Rugby Championship match against Argentinia on July 29, 2023. Picture: Wikus de Wet / AFP

Rugby World Cup: Marx ruled out of tournament after sustaining knee injury

14 September 2023 11:30 AM

Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx, considered by many to be the best in the world in his position, is a vital part of the world champions' squad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Malcolm Marx's ouma explains how GREAT it feels to watch him play

14 September 2023 10:23 AM

Marx's ouma, Melody Anderson, cheers on her grandson from the sidelines for Castle Lager's #TheGranBoks campaign and it's C.U.T.E!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Malcolm Marx's granny from Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] 'She's SA's grandma now'- Mzansi's loving Bok gran chat in ad campaign

13 September 2023 7:22 PM

The Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign kicked off with pearls of wisdom from Malcolm Marx's grandmother.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH]: Doctor not pleased with a patient calling her CHOMI

Local

Malema firearm case: Incoherent testimonies, evidence tampering claims emerge

Local

Barry Steenkamp passes away at 80

Local

EWN Highlights

Amabutho set to take Buthelezi's remains to Ulundi Stadium for final salutation

16 September 2023 11:07 AM

The week that was: Buthelezi to be laid to rest, Magudamana remains in jail

15 September 2023 10:36 PM

Izindaba ze Eyewitness News no-Mvangeli Nzuza

15 September 2023 10:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA