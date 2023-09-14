



Bongani Bingwa speaks with energy analyst Lungile Mashele.

As if the indefinite stage six loadshedding we are facing was not bad enough, Eskom now warns that things may get worse.

Since the cold front hit the country on Tuesday, demand for electricity has increased and Eskom is unable to cope.

RELATED: Why South Africa is back into high levels of loadshedding

The demand on the grid has reached 33 423MW.

The last time demand was this high was the week in June when it snowed.

Also, planned maintenance has almost doubled since winter.

RELATED: Cape Town to upgrade Steenbras Dam to protect residents against loadshedding

You are sitting with 12% or 13% of Eskom’s fleet that is offline purely for planned maintenance. Lungile Mashele, Energy Analyst

Unplanned maintenance and increased industrial demand have also contributed to high stages of loadshedding.

Mashele says that she does not see the situation improving until the three Kusile units, the Medupi unit and Koeberg are back online.

Picture: © missisya/123rf.com

At the moment there is just a speeding train at the end of the tunnel. Lungile Mashele, Energy Analyst

Listen to the interview for more.

This article first appeared on 702 : Cut your electricity usage now, or we may go to stage 7/8 loadshedding - Eskom