[WATCH] Malcolm Marx's ouma explains how GREAT it feels to watch him play
If you're lucky enough to have experienced the love of a granny - you know that it's priceless. The folks over at Castle Lager know this too since they made a whole campaign for the Rugby World Cup featuring the Springboks' oumas.
The Gran Boks campaign is the cutest walk down memory lane you'll see on the internet today. The first golden oldie to feature is Malcolm Marx's ouma, tannie Melody Anderson.
Tannie Melody spilt the beans on how it feels to watch her grandson play rugby since he was 15 years old.
She also explained that she enjoys watching matches with other oumas, oupas and her friends over some tea and cake with a drink (or three) after the game.
RELATED: [WATCH] 'She's SA's grandma now'- Mzansi's loving Bok gran chat in ad campaign
The golden granny also expressed her surprise that Marx has her landline number (she doesn't know how he got it) to contact her because she's "old school" and doesn't have a cellphone - this might just be the granniest of all granny sayings, ever!
Tannie Melody also compared Marx to a chameleon in the best way, saying when he plays, "He is focused on that ball like a chameleon - his eyes go all the way around! He's a different person on the field. He looks so angry, hey?"
(On the latter, we'll just say that Marx's "angry" look is his game face.)
Other animals tannie Melody compared Marx to was an ox (also, in the best way)... "Magtig, he's like an ox, he's so strong."
We know it's a lot of animal comparisons BUT we get it, Marx is a Bok so here we are.
BUT... that's not all!
Tannie Melody is convinced that Marx doesn't get hurt when he plays saying, "I don't think he gets hurt, where there's no sense, there's no feeling." Can you also feel ALL the love in this statement?
Watch the full interview below.
Cheers to getting Mzansi right in the feels, Castle Lager - we can't wait to see who the next golden girl is.
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Malcolm Marx's ouma explains how GREAT it feels to watch him play
