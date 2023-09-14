SA rapper Phonixthecool signs historic deal with Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records





Phonixthecool has just become the first African act to sign with Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records in its 32-year history.

Over a year into his purchase of the rap label, Snoop Dogg announced the signing of the Durban rapper.

Some fans might remember the rapper from a feature on Snoop Dogg’s Algorithm album in 2021.

Phonixthecool took to his Instagram to share his excitement for this new journey with Death Row Records.

“I always keep faith and allow God to lead my journey and he continues to answer my most biggest prayers, no matter how farfetched they look, no matter how far across the world I am, he’s proving it’s possible to dream and achieve at the highest level.”

He also adds that “every day is very difficult. But faith, persistence and hard work will always be rewarded”.

Snoop took over Death Row Records in 2022 after the label fell into disarray.

He also acquired the rights to all of the albums previously released under the label, including his debut studio album _Doggystyle _and Dr. Dre’s iconic The Chronic.

