How SA was 'bullied' by Big Pharma into buying overpriced Covid vaccines
Lester Kiewit speaks to Gerhard Papenfus, Chief Executive of the National Employers' Association of South Africa (NEASA).
Contracts which set out the costs and terms of South Africa's purchase of Covid-19 vaccinations from big pharmaceutical firms during the Coronavirus pandemic have been described as "pharmaceutical bullying".
The findings have been made by the Health Justice Initiative (HJI), a local NGO campaigning against public health inequality, which last month won a court bid compelling government to release the procurement contracts.
HJI found that in some cases, South Africa was charged up to 33% more than for the vaccines than the European Union and the African Union.
Speaking to Al Jazeera, HJI director, Fatima Hassan said, “In simple terms, Big Pharma bullied South Africa into these conditions...Amid a deadly pandemic, when scarce vaccines were only going to the richest countries, the companies exploited our desperation.”
But in a recent opinion piece Gerhard Papenfus, chief executive of the National Employers' Association of South Africa (NEASA) asks whether, in fact, it was 'coercion or collusion' on the part Big Pharma with South African government.
I think it's both. In the days to come we will reveal the shocking elements of these contracts which the SA government engaged in.Gerhard Papenfus, Chief Executive - National Employers' Association of South Africa (NEASA)
If you look at it, you cannot understand how somebody can sign a contract like that, it is just simply one-sided.Gerhard Papenfus, Chief Executive - National Employers' Association of South Africa (NEASA)
Papenfus says, one of the contracts, signed with Pfizer was signed before the vaccine had even been developed.
It says in the contract that the development is 'aspirational' in nature. Can you imagine?! And we couldn't get out of that contract.Gerhard Papenfus, Chief Executive - National Employers' Association of South Africa (NEASA)
What else do the Covid procurement contracts reveal? Click the podcast link above to find out:
RELATED:SA has no reason to be concerned about new COVID-19 sub-variant - De Oliveira
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_53829934_medicines-and-drugs-isolated-on-white.html?term=vaccine%2Bmoney&vti=nahldtdqv1z4uavxip-1-1
More from Local
Help! Our child starts varsity in two years time and we haven't started saving
Only two years before your child starts varsity but you haven't begun to save? Is it too late? No, says this expert.Read More
Female inmates' rehab in SA focuses on domestic chores instead of finding work
Rehab for South Africa’s female inmates places on emphasis on filling 'typically female roles' rather than finding good work.Read More
Egg-citing news! You could be running your car with biodiesel from chicken fat
Food waste is a serious problem in our society, and Woolworths has found away to give what would be wasted a second life.Read More
'Caring' government doing its best to sort SASSA grant 'glitch' says minister
A technical glitch last week left thousands of desperate SASSA grant recipients out of pocket.Read More
Cut your electricity usage now, or we may go to stage 7/8 loadshedding - Eskom
Stage seven or eight loadshedding is imminent, if we do not reduce electricity consumption, warns Eskom.Read More
WATCH: Oasis Farm residents push back against CoCT's illegal power disconnection
On Wednesday, it was a tug of war when angry residents in the area tried to prevent city officials from cutting illegal electrical connections.Read More
SA Future Trust 2.0: Job creation the new focus of 'COVID' fund - Oppenheimer
The South African Future Trust was established to provide relief during the pandemic. The plan is now to refocus on kick-starting job creation and SMME development says Jonathan Oppenheimer.Read More
Sassa beneficiaries remain starved as payouts yet to be entirely resolved
Social grant beneficiaries continue to suffer as glitches in the payout system persist.Read More
Is this SA's most expensive home? Camps Bay mega house listed for R700 MILLION!
Valued in 2015 at R440 million, the Camps Bay property has recently been relisted at a whopping R700 MILLION!Read More