Remembering Amy Winehouse on what would've been her 40th birthday





Today would have been Amy Winehouse’s 40th birthday.

The singer passed away in 2011 at 27 years old in her flat in Camden, North London, on the afternoon of Saturday 23 July 2011. Reports confirm that she died of alcohol poisoning.

Winehouse’s legacy lives after her death through her music and her unmistakable voice... and of course, there was her iconic winged eyeliner and hair bump that made fans know exactly who she was.

Decades later, fans around the world still celebrate Winehouse - and we are too with some of her best music.

1) Rehab

2) Valerie

3) Tears dry on their own

4) Love is a losing game

5) Back to black

6) Me & Mr Jones

7) Stronger than me

8) F* me pumps

Rest in peace, Amy Winehouse.

