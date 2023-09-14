Oprah Winfrey calls backlash over Maui wildfire fund ‘vitriol’
Oprah Winfrey has come under fire yet again after she called the criticism about her fundraising campaign in aid of the Maui fire victims as ‘vitriol’.
Winfrey partnered with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson last month to launch the People’s Fund of Maui fundraising campaign.
In the lengthy caption, the pair said they kick-started the fund with a $10 million donation between them, encouraging others to donate too.
The video received significant backlash with thousands of people questioning why they didn’t contribute more or alternatively reach out to other celebrities to come on board.
According to Insider, with a combined net worth of just under $3 billion, this means they contributed less than 0.5% of their total wealth to the fundraiser.
Speaking to CBS News, Winfrey says the campaign was about putting money directly into the hands of the people who need it the most, describing the criticism as an “onslaught of being terrorized and vilified online".
"I was so excited, and I got up the next morning and I saw all of this vitriol, and I was like, woah, what happened here?"
She says the criticism “really took the focus off of what the most important thing, and that was the people of Maui”.
The interview went viral across social media and it was not well received.
Many comments called out Winfrey for ‘gaslighting’, not directly addressing the actual issue – asking regular people to donate towards the fund instead of contributing more themselves.
@cbsmornings Oprah Winfrey responds to online criticism about the creation of the People’s Fund of Maui: “Attacks, lies, conspiracy theories really took the focus off of what was the most important thing and that was the people of Maui.” #news #oprah #maui ♬ original sound - CBS Mornings
This article first appeared on 947 : Oprah Winfrey calls backlash over Maui wildfire fund ‘vitriol’
