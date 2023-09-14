Help! Our child starts varsity in two years time and we haven't started saving





Devon Card, Financial Planner & Director at Crue Investments shares some tips on last minute planning to pay for university.

University of Cape Town's upper campus. Picture: © Dmitrii Sakharov /123rf.com

How can parents who left saving for university until the last minute navigate the challenge of financing their children's tertiary education?

Financial planner Devon Card at Crue Investments says, with some careful planning, consideration and communication it's something that can be achieved.

It's something that I think every parents wants to be able to offer and do for their child, but affordability becomes the biggest hurdle. Devon Card, Financial Planner and Director - Crue Investments

1. BUDGET

The easiest thing to do is go into your bank account and print three or six months of bank statements...go through line by line what goes in, what goes out, you'll get a very clear picture of where your money is coming in and going out. That's where you start you budget. Devon Card, Financial Planner and Director - Crue Investments

Give yourself a realistic expectation of what's possible, how much can we put away, do we need to apply for bursaries or are we looking at a loan? Devon Card, Financial Planner and Director - Crue Investments

2. COMMUNICATE

Have an open conversation to bring the whole family onto the same page. Devon Card, Financial Planner and Director - Crue Investments

Because that's where you might find that your children are willing to say, 'well hold on Mom and Dad, I'm willing to give up something that you're spending right now to help build up a kitty for my tertiary education.' Devon Card, Financial Planner and Director - Crue Investments

3. INVESTMENT

There some investment strategies are LESS viable when you're short on time. The last thing anyone ought to do is feel like they ought to take some extra risk to get extra return. Devon Card, Financial Planner and Director - Crue Investments

As soon as you have a short investment horizon, you want to take as little risk as possible. Devon Card, Financial Planner and Director - Crue Investments

