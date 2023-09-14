Got any tax skeletons hiding in your closet? Sars VDP is offering you a lifeline
Andre Daniels, Head of Tax Controversy and Dispute Resolution at Tax Consulting explains more about SARS VDP programme.
They say there are two things in life that are certain. Death and taxes - and while you can't exactly default on death, some people may be in default when it comes to the payment of their taxes.
In light of this SARS last year made provision for its Voluntary Disclosure Programme (VDP) to be permanently available to South Africans wanting to get their tax affairs in order.
The programme is described as a lifeline for taxpayers with undisclosed tax defaults.
We want to warn taxpayers, that if they have any non-declarations in their past they now need to come clean with Sars.Andre Daniels, Head of Tax Controversy and Dispute Resolution - Tax Consulting SA
Andre Daniels at Tax Consulting SA says there are a number of requirements which need to be fulfilled to qualify for the programme.
The disclosure must be voluntarily and it must involve a default which is has not occurred within five years of the disclosure of a similar default.Andre Daniels, Head of Tax Controversy and Dispute Resolution - Tax Consulting SA
It must not result in a refund due by SARS and it must be made in the prescribed form and manner.Andre Daniels, Head of Tax Controversy and Dispute Resolution - Tax Consulting SA
Daniels explains what seems to be behind SARS actively seeking to take action against those taxpayers who do not accurately declare their taxable income.
The fiscus is under immense pressure due to economic downturn and the shrinking of the tax base as a whole.Andre Daniels, Head of Tax Controversy and Dispute Resolution - Tax Consulting SA
Tax should be a subject that is offered at school level just to ensure that everyone is aware of their obligations, says Daniels.
For more on SARS VDP programme and to find out if you qualify, click here
RELATED:2023 Tax season start date announced - here's what you need to know
This article first appeared on 702 : Got any tax skeletons hiding in your closet? Sars VDP is offering you a lifeline
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_95205527_confused-african-american-businessman-having-problem-with-documents-looking-at-laptop-at-work-frustr.html
More from Local
Tshwane Mayor accuses strike of being 'hijacked by organised crime'
The City of Tshwane has been forced to suspend some of its municipal services after its infrastructure was set alight.Read More
Halala! Kruger National Park named one of the newest Wonders Of The World
"It's as cute as we thought it would be" - Suzuki Jimny 5 door makes SA debut
The 5-door Jimny was introduced earlier this year in India and has been selling extremely well since.Read More
‘South African’s must vote and change the country's fortunes’ – Solly Msimanga
The newly elected DA premier candidate for Gauteng is on a mission to ‘rescue the province’ in the 2024 election.Read More
FREE entry into South Africa's national parks between 16-24 September
Don't miss out on 'SANParks Week' where entry to most of SA's national parks will be free with some added travel benefits.Read More
Help! Our child starts varsity in two years time and we haven't started saving
Only two years before your child starts varsity but you haven't begun to save? Is it too late? No, says this expert.Read More
Female inmates' rehab in SA focuses on domestic chores instead of finding work
Rehab for South Africa’s female inmates places on emphasis on filling 'typically female roles' rather than finding good work.Read More
How SA was 'bullied' by Big Pharma into buying overpriced Covid vaccines
Big Pharma firms like Johnson Johnson and Pfizer took advantage and bullied SA into overpaying for vaccines says the HJIRead More
Egg-citing news! You could be running your car with biodiesel from chicken fat
Food waste is a serious problem in our society, and Woolworths has found away to give what would be wasted a second life.Read More