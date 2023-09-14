Got any tax skeletons hiding in your closet? Sars VDP is offering you a lifeline





Andre Daniels, Head of Tax Controversy and Dispute Resolution at Tax Consulting explains more about SARS VDP programme.

They say there are two things in life that are certain. Death and taxes - and while you can't exactly default on death, some people may be in default when it comes to the payment of their taxes.

In light of this SARS last year made provision for its Voluntary Disclosure Programme (VDP) to be permanently available to South Africans wanting to get their tax affairs in order.

The programme is described as a lifeline for taxpayers with undisclosed tax defaults.

We want to warn taxpayers, that if they have any non-declarations in their past they now need to come clean with Sars. Andre Daniels, Head of Tax Controversy and Dispute Resolution - Tax Consulting SA

Andre Daniels at Tax Consulting SA says there are a number of requirements which need to be fulfilled to qualify for the programme.

The disclosure must be voluntarily and it must involve a default which is has not occurred within five years of the disclosure of a similar default. Andre Daniels, Head of Tax Controversy and Dispute Resolution - Tax Consulting SA

It must not result in a refund due by SARS and it must be made in the prescribed form and manner. Andre Daniels, Head of Tax Controversy and Dispute Resolution - Tax Consulting SA

Daniels explains what seems to be behind SARS actively seeking to take action against those taxpayers who do not accurately declare their taxable income.

The fiscus is under immense pressure due to economic downturn and the shrinking of the tax base as a whole. Andre Daniels, Head of Tax Controversy and Dispute Resolution - Tax Consulting SA

Tax should be a subject that is offered at school level just to ensure that everyone is aware of their obligations, says Daniels.

