‘South African’s must vote and change the country's fortunes’ – Solly Msimanga
John Maytham speaks with Solly Msimanga, DA Premier Candidate
The 2024 elections are edging closer and political parties across the country are campaigning for votes.
Msimanga says that the DA is currently polling above the ANC in Gauteng which could see them taking power in the province next year.
He adds that they are doing as much as possible to ensure people who are not yet registered to vote to register and encourage those who are registered to vote.
RELATED: ‘There is a religious obligation to vote’ – faith leaders
Hopefully the 13 million unregistered South Africans who are eligible to register and vote do come out and register, and the 14 million people that are registered and are not coming out to vote do come and change the fortunes of South Africa for the better.Solly Msimanga, DA Premier Candidate
He says that in order for people to come out and vote they need to know what they will get if they do vote and how their lives will improve.
RELATED: Why SA youth must vote in 2024
People are hungry for hope and hungry for an alternative.Solly Msimanga, DA Premier Candidate
The dream of 1994 can be realised in 2024.Solly Msimanga, DA Premier Candidate
Listen to the interview above for more.
