SAFA vice president: "more marketing strategies" might bring games to Cape Town

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
18:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 5 in a Row
See full line-up
Just the Hits
18:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SAns still paying too much for bread, maize meal and oil: Competition Commission In a recent report, the Competition Commission said a decline in commodity prices in 2023 has not led to lower prices for consumer... 16 September 2023 2:21 PM
Cleo Diko murder case postponed to September 29 Sandile Jegwa (38) allegedly hid Diko's decomposed body under cement and tiles under his bed. He was arrested shortly after police... 16 September 2023 12:28 PM
Albinism Awareness Month: 'It's a socially constructed disability' Albinism is said to be one of the least understood conditions in the world. 16 September 2023 11:47 AM
View all Local
What's stopping SA from releasing itself from the shackles of the inequality? What is clear is that levels of inequality are not decreasing. 15 September 2023 12:53 PM
IFP SG defends Ndlozi after claims he was playing politics at Buthelezi memorial The EFF took a central role in defending the late Mangosuthu Buthelezi in a sea of criticism about some of the prince’s actions du... 15 September 2023 11:59 AM
'Political Tinder': New platform uses 'matchmaking' to get young SAns to vote The Money Show gets the lowdown from Ryan Young, co-founder of political matchmaking platform 'Yoh, Vote'. 14 September 2023 9:54 PM
View all Politics
Upheaval at owner Transaction Capital 'won't affect WeBuyCars business' The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt after the announcement that the CEO of company owner Transaction Cap... 14 September 2023 9:22 PM
Could we be facing a world without chocolate and coffee in the near-ish future? Coffee and cacao plants are grown in a very specific part of the world, and a range of factors including climate change are threat... 14 September 2023 7:42 PM
FirstRand 'able to keep up generous dividend payout' in tough environment Africa Melane talks to CEO Alan Pullinger after FirstRand posts its full-year results. 14 September 2023 7:23 PM
View all Business
‘Sex addiction is not about sex’ The World Health Organisation classifies sex addiction or compulsive sexual behavior as a mental health disorder. 16 September 2023 2:58 PM
Here’s what parents need to consider when drawing up a will Not having a will means the state will decide how your children will be cared for. 16 September 2023 1:40 PM
Benefits of ballet workouts for adults: Dancing can reduce the onset of Dementia A study found that dancing regularly can reduce the risk of Dementia by 76%. 16 September 2023 9:56 AM
View all Lifestyle
Hier kom Mbonambi, hier kom Mbonambi... as he captains the Springboks on Sunday Bongi Mbonambi will captain the Springboks' match against Romania on Sunday saying that "it's a massive privilege." 15 September 2023 2:07 PM
Who will replace Malcolm Marx at the Rugby World Cup? Rugby writer Ross Roche says Malcom Marx's injury won’t affect the Romania game but the effects will be felt later in the tourname... 15 September 2023 10:39 AM
Algorithm predicts All Blacks to win the 2023 Rugby World Cup... but will they? Professor Niven Winchester speaks about Rugby Vision - an algorithm that's predicting the outcome of the Rugby World Cup. 15 September 2023 10:10 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Meet the 7yo 500kg Pigcasso, brightening our days one painting at a time Currently, Pigcasso's originals are hanging around with world in the homes of the rich and famous. 15 September 2023 4:58 PM
Pro bodybuilder Neil Currey (34) dies Neil Currey's former coach confirmed the tragic news on social media. 15 September 2023 2:26 PM
Happy 39th birthday, Prince Harry! 8 fun facts about the royal ginger Get to know Prince Harry with these fun facts. 15 September 2023 9:25 AM
View all Entertainment
US FDA finds decongestive ingredient found in popular medications does not work FDA finds that phenylephrine, commonly found in Benadryl and Tylenol, was no more effective than a placebo. 14 September 2023 3:01 PM
‘Alien corpses’ unveiled to Congress in Mexico A Mexican UFO expert claims the 'corpses' were recovered in Peru in 2017. 14 September 2023 2:07 PM
Oslo accords: 30 years on, the dream of a two-state solution seems out of reach As the condition for a potential Saudi-US-Israel deal, Israelis will commit to making gestures towards a two-state solution. 13 September 2023 11:58 AM
View all World
Force of the water in Libya floods was 'greater than the Hiroshima blast' Libya has seen catastrophic floods that may leave a death toll as high as 20,000 people in Derna. 15 September 2023 11:03 AM
Karpowership plunges Sierra Leone into darkness for owing a mere $40 million Karpowership, which supplies 80% of Sierra Leone's electricity, cut off supply, leaving the country in dire straits. 13 September 2023 9:04 AM
2023 Elections: How Zimbabwe's ruling party has clung to power for 43 years The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reelection in yet another of Zimbabwe’s tende... 12 September 2023 11:56 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: We're NOT living in the dreamland the Constitution was written for We're not living in the land the architects of the Constitution envisioned, writes Mandy Wiener. We must protect our institutions! 14 September 2023 6:36 AM
Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you Wendy Knowler follows up on a case of negative option marketing, which is outlawed by the Consumer Protection Act. 13 September 2023 9:12 PM
[WATCH] 'She's SA's grandma now'- Mzansi's loving Bok gran chat in ad campaign The Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign kicked off with pearls of wisdom from Malcolm Marx's grandmother. 13 September 2023 7:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

SAFA vice president: "more marketing strategies" might bring games to Cape Town

14 September 2023 11:31 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Cape Town Stadium
South African Football Association Safa
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

Lester Kiewit speaks to SAFA vice president Bennett Bailey about why Bafana Bafana have played so few games in Cape Town.

Lester Kiewit speaks to South African Football Association's (SAFA) Vice President, Bennett Bailey about why Bafana Bafana have played few games in Cape Town and whether this will change. Listen below.

Kiewit says that Bafana Bafana made a promising run in terms of form since they remain undefeated for 2023.

On Tuesday night, Bafana Bafana beat the DRC (1-0) in Johannesburg.

But Kiewit notices that there were more DRC fans than Bafana Bafana fans.

RELATED: BURNLEY & BAFANA STRIKER, LYLE FOSTER, OPENS UP ABOUT HIS BATTLE WITH DEPRESSION

Kiewit also notes that the last time a soccer match was hosted in Cape Town was in 2015 when Bafana Bafana took on Angola at Cape Town Stadium.

Kiewit asks Bailey why this is and when SAFA will bring matched to Cape Town Stadium?

On the latter, Bailey says for games like this the stadium needs to be ready and it's currently still undergoing some field repairs.

RELATED: PITCH PERFECT! TURNS OUT THE GRASS IS GREENER AT CAPE TOWN STADIUM

In the meantime, Athlone Stadium is an option but it's at full capacity since Cape Town stadium is not up to standard for these games.

Bailey notes that SAFA and the City of Cape Town should work together to be a host city for 2017 and squashes any suspicion that Cape Town is not a viable location option while suggesting that better marketing strategies might be needed.

RELATED: BANYANA BANYANA BOW OUT OF WORLD CUP AS HEROES DESPITE LACK OF RESOURCES

If it looks like there's not an appetite to bring any games to Cape Town then that's not true. There's a huge interest in Bafana and Banyana and they are performing well so to get people to the stadium, we need to look at marketing and mobalising strategies.

Bennett Bailey, SAFA - Vice President

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




14 September 2023 11:31 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Cape Town Stadium
South African Football Association Safa
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

More from Sport

https://www.world.rugby/media-zone/rwc-2023/articles/862940

Hier kom Mbonambi, hier kom Mbonambi... as he captains the Springboks on Sunday

15 September 2023 2:07 PM

Bongi Mbonambi will captain the Springboks' match against Romania on Sunday saying that "it's a massive privilege."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© toscawhi/123rf

Who will replace Malcolm Marx at the Rugby World Cup?

15 September 2023 10:39 AM

Rugby writer Ross Roche says Malcom Marx's injury won’t affect the Romania game but the effects will be felt later in the tournament.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jean-François Beauséjour

Algorithm predicts All Blacks to win the 2023 Rugby World Cup... but will they?

15 September 2023 10:10 AM

Professor Niven Winchester speaks about Rugby Vision - an algorithm that's predicting the outcome of the Rugby World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from bash.com

Malcolm Marx's ACL injury ruling him out of Rugby World Cup 'a huge blow'

15 September 2023 9:04 AM

Craig Ray (Daily Maverick Sports Editor) explains how Marx's injury might affect the Springboks' campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

School Sport Indaba highlights need for investment in youth sport - Zizi Kodwa

14 September 2023 8:01 PM

The minister of sport discussed the importance of the two-day School Sport Indaba which is taking place in Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Instagram user: @dricusduplessis

Dricus du Plessis on Israel Adesanya’s shocking defeat: ‘worst we’ve ever seen’

14 September 2023 4:05 PM

Dricus du Plessis breaks his silence following Israel Adesanya shocking defeat.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The All Blacks perform the haka before a Rugby World Cup match. Picture: @AllBlacks/Twitter

Rugby World Cup 2023 match refresher: New Zealand v Namibia

14 September 2023 3:09 PM

Everything you need to know about the match between New Zealand vs Namibia at Stadium de Toulouse on Friday, 15 September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Springboks and Cabinet ministers pose for a photograph at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 7 November 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Springboks energized to fight for back-to-back RWC titles

14 September 2023 12:53 PM

The atmosphere at the 2023 Springbok camp is electric as the World Cup excitement surges through the air.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's hooker Malcolm Marx throws the ball during the captain's run in Johannesburg on July 28, 2023 ahead of their Rugby Championship match against Argentinia on July 29, 2023. Picture: Wikus de Wet / AFP

Rugby World Cup: Marx ruled out of tournament after sustaining knee injury

14 September 2023 11:30 AM

Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx, considered by many to be the best in the world in his position, is a vital part of the world champions' squad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Malcolm Marx's ouma explains how GREAT it feels to watch him play

14 September 2023 10:23 AM

Marx's ouma, Melody Anderson, cheers on her grandson from the sidelines for Castle Lager's #TheGranBoks campaign and it's C.U.T.E!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SAns still paying too much for bread, maize meal and oil: Competition Commission

Local

Cleo Diko murder case postponed to September 29

Local

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Buthelezi's grandchildren remember him for his love, kindness and humour

16 September 2023 4:41 PM

Eskom suspends load shedding until Saturday afternoon

16 September 2023 12:59 PM

Ramaphosa set to deliver eulogy at Mangosuthu Buthelezi's funeral

16 September 2023 12:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA