‘Alien corpses’ unveiled to Congress in Mexico
Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories, including ‘alien corpses’ in Mexico.
Alleged ‘non-human alien corpses’ have been displayed to Mexican Congresses.
The two tiny figures with three fingers on each hand and elongated heads were displayed in glass cases.
Mexican journalist and longtime UFO expert Jaime Maussan claims they were recovered in Peru near the ancient Nazca Lines in 2017 and believed to be about 1,000 years old.
UFO🚨 Scientists display two ‘Alien’ corpses believed to be 1,000 years old at Mexico’s Congress, which were retrieved from mines in Cusco, Peru' OSINT Updates (@OsintUpdates) September 13, 2023
On Tuesday, two corpses believed to be of “non-human” alien species were displayed in the Congress for the public. It is said that… pic.twitter.com/1L0Uc1UPkF
They look a bit sort of like a desiccated offspring of Yoda and E.T. if they should ever have a love child.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
This comes after a similar session before the US Congress whereby a former intelligence officer claimed the country had been unaware of ‘non-human’ activity since the 1930s.
