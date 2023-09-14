Streaming issues? Report here
‘Alien corpses’ unveiled to Congress in Mexico

14 September 2023 2:07 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

A Mexican UFO expert claims the 'corpses' were recovered in Peru in 2017.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories, including ‘alien corpses’ in Mexico.

(Skip to 2:58.)

Alleged ‘non-human alien corpses’ have been displayed to Mexican Congresses.

The two tiny figures with three fingers on each hand and elongated heads were displayed in glass cases.

Mexican journalist and longtime UFO expert Jaime Maussan claims they were recovered in Peru near the ancient Nazca Lines in 2017 and believed to be about 1,000 years old.

They look a bit sort of like a desiccated offspring of Yoda and E.T. if they should ever have a love child.

Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

This comes after a similar session before the US Congress whereby a former intelligence officer claimed the country had been unaware of ‘non-human’ activity since the 1930s.

Image: © uspmen /123rf.com

Oslo accords: 30 years on, the dream of a two-state solution seems further away than ever / Wikimedia Commons: Author unknown

© yanukit/123rf.com

© rawpixel/123rf.com

Boeing CEO David Calhoun / Wikimedia Commons: Narendra Modi

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Dave Young

Picture: pexels.com

© shahin55/123rf.com

Screengrab from video of French schoolkids singing the SA anthem with the Springboks @SiyaKolisi on Instagram

© ogonekipit/123rf.com

