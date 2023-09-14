



John Perlman speaks with Craig Ray, Daily Maverick sports editor, writer, and broadcaster.

After the Boks victory in their first World Cup game, it is clear they are out to secure back-to-back titles.

Ray, who spent some time with the squad, says that the team seems relaxed and comfortable with their family with them for now.

He notes that this is not something that would work for every squad but seems to work well for ours.

They are human beings first and foremost, and I think that is what the Springbok management has recognised over time. Craig Ray, Sports Editor - Daily Maverick

He adds that he thinks the Boks have gotten into a good rhythm where they are able to switch quickly to work mode, while striking a healthy balance.

Ray believes the team has a good understanding of how they are going to play, and the players do not need to be insecure about their positions.

It gives such a calm and relaxing demeanor to the situation, because the expectation in return is that everyone performs at 100%. Craig Ray, Sports Editor - Daily Maverick

The Springboks and Cabinet ministers pose for a photograph at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 7 November 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

I think it is a wonderful approach, they have a good culture going. Craig Ray, Sports Editor - Daily Maverick

This article first appeared on 702 : Springboks energized to fight for back-to-back RWC titles