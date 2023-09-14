Springboks energized to fight for back-to-back RWC titles

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
‘South African’s must vote and change the country's fortunes’ – Solly Msimanga The newly elected DA premier candidate for Gauteng is on a mission to ‘rescue the province’ in the 2024 election. 14 September 2023 2:35 PM
FREE entry into South Africa's national parks between 16-24 September Don't miss out on 'SANParks Week' where entry to most of SA's national parks will be free with some added travel benefits. 14 September 2023 1:29 PM
Help! Our child starts varsity in two years time and we haven't started saving Only two years before your child starts varsity but you haven't begun to save? Is it too late? No, says this expert. 14 September 2023 12:22 PM
View all Local
Parly vote on whether Gcaleka should be Public Protector postponed, once again The vote was already postponed once, after originally being scheduled to take place on Monday, when the National Assembly voted on... 14 September 2023 11:51 AM
MANDY WIENER: We're NOT living in the dreamland the Constitution was written for We're not living in the land the architects of the Constitution envisioned, writes Mandy Wiener. We must protect our institutions! 14 September 2023 6:36 AM
Mkhwebane to challenge Ramaphosa's ultimate 'injustice' of removing her President Cyril Ramaphosa has written to the impeached Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane informing her of his decision - saying... 13 September 2023 8:14 AM
View all Politics
Buy South African? 'It's costly and may, in fact, destroy jobs' While localisation is intended to boost our economy, it may do more harm than good. 14 September 2023 10:03 AM
'Caring' government doing its best to sort SASSA grant 'glitch' says minister A technical glitch last week left thousands of desperate SASSA grant recipients out of pocket. 14 September 2023 9:45 AM
Cut your electricity usage now, or we may go to stage 7/8 loadshedding - Eskom Stage seven or eight loadshedding is imminent, if we do not reduce electricity consumption, warns Eskom. 14 September 2023 8:14 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Is amapiano ‘the biggest export out of SA since Nelson Mandela?’ Amapiano is one of the fastest-growing genres in South Africa, and it is making waves around the world. 14 September 2023 3:26 PM
Coffee and chocolate could disappear COMPLETELY in our lifetime Poor conditions in parts of the world that grow coffee beans and cacao trees could leave us in a world without coffee and chocolat... 14 September 2023 1:48 PM
National Wills Week: 'If you don't have a will, step up and do it' Death is traumatic enough for those that you leave behind and not having your financial affairs in order creates bigger problems. 14 September 2023 12:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rugby World Cup 2023 match refresher: New Zealand v Namibia Everything you need to know about the match between New Zealand vs Namibia at Stadium de Toulouse on Friday, 15 September. 14 September 2023 3:09 PM
Springboks energized to fight for back-to-back RWC titles The atmosphere at the 2023 Springbok camp is electric as the World Cup excitement surges through the air. 14 September 2023 12:53 PM
SAFA vice president: "more marketing strategies" might bring games to Cape Town Lester Kiewit speaks to SAFA vice president Bennett Bailey about why Bafana Bafana have played so few games in Cape Town. 14 September 2023 11:31 AM
View all Sport
Remembering Amy Winehouse on what would've been her 40th birthday Amy Winehouse would've been 40 years old today - let's go down memory lane with some of her best music. 14 September 2023 2:57 PM
Oprah Winfrey calls backlash over Maui wildfire fund ‘vitriol’ The hits just keep on coming for Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson People’s Fund of Maui fundraising campaign. 14 September 2023 12:27 PM
SA rapper Phonixthecool signs historic deal with Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records Durban rapper Phonixthecool is the first African act to sign with Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records. 14 September 2023 8:48 AM
View all Entertainment
US FDA finds decongestive ingredient found in popular medications does not work FDA finds that phenylephrine, commonly found in Benadryl and Tylenol, was no more effective than a placebo. 14 September 2023 3:01 PM
‘Alien corpses’ unveiled to Congress in Mexico A Mexican UFO expert claims the 'corpses' were recovered in Peru in 2017. 14 September 2023 2:07 PM
Oslo accords: 30 years on, the dream of a two-state solution seems out of reach As the condition for a potential Saudi-US-Israel deal, Israelis will commit to making gestures towards a two-state solution. 13 September 2023 11:58 AM
View all World
Karpowership plunges Sierra Leone into darkness for owing a mere $40 million Karpowership, which supplies 80% of Sierra Leone's electricity, cut off supply, leaving the country in dire straits. 13 September 2023 9:04 AM
2023 Elections: How Zimbabwe's ruling party has clung to power for 43 years The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reelection in yet another of Zimbabwe’s tende... 12 September 2023 11:56 AM
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share. 5 September 2023 12:02 PM
View all Africa
Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you Wendy Knowler follows up on a case of negative option marketing, which is outlawed by the Consumer Protection Act. 13 September 2023 9:12 PM
[WATCH] 'She's SA's grandma now'- Mzansi's loving Bok gran chat in ad campaign The Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign kicked off with pearls of wisdom from Malcolm Marx's grandmother. 13 September 2023 7:22 PM
Society divided into debtors and creditors for 1000s of years, how and why? 'Debt: The First 5000 Years' - Bronwyn Williams re-reads David Graeber's groundbreaking book on money, debt and society. 12 September 2023 8:32 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Springboks energized to fight for back-to-back RWC titles

14 September 2023 12:53 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby World Cup

The atmosphere at the 2023 Springbok camp is electric as the World Cup excitement surges through the air.

John Perlman speaks with Craig Ray, Daily Maverick sports editor, writer, and broadcaster.

After the Boks victory in their first World Cup game, it is clear they are out to secure back-to-back titles.

Ray, who spent some time with the squad, says that the team seems relaxed and comfortable with their family with them for now.

RELATED: 'Green jerseys EVERYWHERE!' - Capetonian in France experiencing Rugby World Cup

He notes that this is not something that would work for every squad but seems to work well for ours.

They are human beings first and foremost, and I think that is what the Springbok management has recognised over time.

Craig Ray, Sports Editor - Daily Maverick

He adds that he thinks the Boks have gotten into a good rhythm where they are able to switch quickly to work mode, while striking a healthy balance.

RELATED: Springboks off to a great start at the Rugby World Cup

Ray believes the team has a good understanding of how they are going to play, and the players do not need to be insecure about their positions.

It gives such a calm and relaxing demeanor to the situation, because the expectation in return is that everyone performs at 100%.

Craig Ray, Sports Editor - Daily Maverick
The Springboks and Cabinet ministers pose for a photograph at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 7 November 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
The Springboks and Cabinet ministers pose for a photograph at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 7 November 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

I think it is a wonderful approach, they have a good culture going.

Craig Ray, Sports Editor - Daily Maverick

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : Springboks energized to fight for back-to-back RWC titles




14 September 2023 12:53 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby World Cup

More from Rugby World Cup 2023

The All Blacks perform the haka before a Rugby World Cup match. Picture: @AllBlacks/Twitter

Rugby World Cup 2023 match refresher: New Zealand v Namibia

14 September 2023 3:09 PM

Everything you need to know about the match between New Zealand vs Namibia at Stadium de Toulouse on Friday, 15 September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's hooker Malcolm Marx throws the ball during the captain's run in Johannesburg on July 28, 2023 ahead of their Rugby Championship match against Argentinia on July 29, 2023. Picture: Wikus de Wet / AFP

Rugby World Cup: Marx ruled out of tournament after sustaining knee injury

14 September 2023 11:30 AM

Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx, considered by many to be the best in the world in his position, is a vital part of the world champions' squad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Malcolm Marx's ouma explains how GREAT it feels to watch him play

14 September 2023 10:23 AM

Marx's ouma, Melody Anderson, cheers on her grandson from the sidelines for Castle Lager's #TheGranBoks campaign and it's C.U.T.E!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rugby Tackle. Picture: 123rf

Rugby and concussions: can science make the rough, beloved sport safer?

14 September 2023 8:42 AM

We discuss the science of head injuries and some of the protocols adopted by World Rugby to make the game safer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Malcolm Marx's granny from Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] 'She's SA's grandma now'- Mzansi's loving Bok gran chat in ad campaign

13 September 2023 7:22 PM

The Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign kicked off with pearls of wisdom from Malcolm Marx's grandmother.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber said it wasn't rocket science how the Boks turned the screw in the second period. Graphic: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News

'They were short on intensity': Mac Masina unpacks the Boks clash with Scotland

12 September 2023 2:19 PM

The Springboks won their first 2023 Rugby World Cup match against Scotland on Sunday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok fly-half Manie Libbok in action for the Springboks during their Rugby World Cup match against Scotland in Marseille on 10 September 2023. Picture: @Springboks/X

Could the Springboks' alternative colourful and patterned teal kits be a tactic?

12 September 2023 2:09 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Sherylle Calder of EyeGym about what the colour and design of the Springboks’ new alternate kit offers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image screengrab from sportsmanswarehouse.co.za

Where does the Springboks' green and gold kit come from?

12 September 2023 10:23 AM

Dr Francois Cleophas, an associate professor, specialising in sport history speaks on the story behind the Springboks' jersey colours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok fly-half Manie Libbok in action for the Springboks during their Rugby World Cup match against Scotland in Marseille on 10 September 2023. Picture: @Springboks/X

[LISTEN] What's the deal with the 'traffic lights' at the Rugby World Cup?

11 September 2023 3:24 PM

Is it for communication or for passing on tactical information?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ ryanking999/123rf.com

Fans frustrated after SABC World Cup coverage crashes during Springbok game

11 September 2023 11:07 AM

Shortly after the Springboks versus Scotland game kicked off, the SABC’s website and streaming platform crashed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

What can you do to speed up your metabolism?

Lifestyle

WATCH: Oasis Farm residents push back against CoCT's illegal power disconnection

Local

How SA was 'bullied' by Big Pharma into buying overpriced Covid vaccines

Local

EWN Highlights

Tshwane, Samwu must submit to mediation to resolve impasse - Gauteng legislature

14 September 2023 5:29 PM

Investigator in Malema firearm case admits to omitting key info from statement

14 September 2023 5:01 PM

Govt lowers black ownership requirements for COVID-19 Tourism Relief Fund

14 September 2023 4:03 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA