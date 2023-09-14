Streaming issues? Report here
Parly vote on whether Gcaleka should be Public Protector postponed, once again

14 September 2023 11:51 AM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
National Assembly
Kholeka Gcaleka
Office of the Public Protector

The vote was already postponed once, after originally being scheduled to take place on Monday, when the National Assembly voted on the impeachment of former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

CAPE TOWN - A parliamentary vote on whether Kholeka Gcaleka should become the next Public Protector was on Thursday postponed again, at least until October.

This is primarily because Parliament couldn't find a suitable venue for a full physical sitting of the National Assembly to hold the vote next week.

The vote was already postponed once, after originally being scheduled to take place on Monday, when the National Assembly voted on the impeachment of former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Gcaleka has been acting in the position since Mkhwebane was suspended in June 2022.

READ: DA, EFF reject Kholeka Gcaleka’s nomination as the next Public Protector

The recommendation for a new Public Protector must be endorsed by 60% of parliamentarians.

The Democratic Alliance (DA), the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and the Freedom Front Plus have already indicated that they won't support the nomination of Gcaleka for the job. But the African National Congress will be counting on the Inkatha Freedom Party's support to get their chosen candidate over the line.

On Thursday, National Assembly Secretary Masibulele Xaso said the City Hall was unavailable for next week's planned vote.

Three committees of more than 20 members will also be travelling for oversight work during that time.

“I would caution us from going over the acting period of the current Public Protector, without us having done what we need to do,” said DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube.

“It's going to seem tardy to say we couldn't make this decision because of a venue.”

“This clumsy arrangement that we are in now doesn't look very professional for us as members of Parliament to do our work,” said EFF member of Parliament Natasha Ntlangwini.

Parliament will look to schedule the vote for early October.


This article first appeared on EWN : Parly vote on whether Gcaleka should be Public Protector postponed, once again




14 September 2023 11:51 AM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
National Assembly
Kholeka Gcaleka
Office of the Public Protector

