The importance of SMEs and how Pnet supports them

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Help! Our child starts varsity in two years time and we haven't started saving Only two years before your child starts varsity but you haven't begun to save? Is it too late? No, says this expert. 14 September 2023 12:22 PM
Female inmates' rehab in SA focuses on domestic chores instead of finding work Rehab for South Africa’s female inmates places on emphasis on filling 'typically female roles' rather than finding good work. 14 September 2023 12:11 PM
How SA was 'bullied' by Big Pharma into buying overpriced Covid vaccines Big Pharma firms like Johnson Johnson and Pfizer took advantage and bullied SA into overpaying for vaccines says the HJI 14 September 2023 10:54 AM
MANDY WIENER: We're NOT living in the dreamland the Constitution was written for We're not living in the land the architects of the Constitution envisioned, writes Mandy Wiener. We must protect our institutions! 14 September 2023 6:36 AM
Mkhwebane to challenge Ramaphosa's ultimate 'injustice' of removing her President Cyril Ramaphosa has written to the impeached Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane informing her of his decision - saying... 13 September 2023 8:14 AM
Just 25% of executive-level positions at JSE Top 40 held by women Sobering statistics have come out of a new Just Share study on gender equality at board and executive level in the JSE Top 40 comp... 12 September 2023 9:37 PM
Buy South African? 'It's costly and may, in fact, destroy jobs' While localisation is intended to boost our economy, it may do more harm than good. 14 September 2023 10:03 AM
'Caring' government doing its best to sort SASSA grant 'glitch' says minister A technical glitch last week left thousands of desperate SASSA grant recipients out of pocket. 14 September 2023 9:45 AM
Cut your electricity usage now, or we may go to stage 7/8 loadshedding - Eskom Stage seven or eight loadshedding is imminent, if we do not reduce electricity consumption, warns Eskom. 14 September 2023 8:14 AM
National Wills Week: 'If you don't have a will, step up and do it' Death is traumatic enough for those that you leave behind and not having your financial affairs in order creates bigger problems. 14 September 2023 12:16 PM
What can you do to speed up your metabolism? Rather than reaching for a supplement, here's what you can do to speed up your metabolism. 14 September 2023 11:17 AM
A fever when you sick might be a good thing, says scientists Can a fever fight infections? There’s more to it than some scientists realize. 14 September 2023 10:34 AM
Rugby World Cup: Marx ruled out of tournament after sustaining knee injury Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx, considered by many to be the best in the world in his position, is a vital part of the world champ... 14 September 2023 11:30 AM
[WATCH] Malcolm Marx's ouma explains how GREAT it feels to watch him play Marx's ouma, Melody Anderson, cheers on her grandson from the sidelines for Castle Lager's #TheGranBoks campaign and it's C.U.T.E! 14 September 2023 10:23 AM
Rugby and concussions: can science make the rough, beloved sport safer? We discuss the science of head injuries and some of the protocols adopted by World Rugby to make the game safer. 14 September 2023 8:42 AM
Oprah Winfrey calls backlash over Maui wildfire fund ‘vitriol’ The hits just keep on coming for Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson People’s Fund of Maui fundraising campaign. 14 September 2023 12:27 PM
SA rapper Phonixthecool signs historic deal with Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records Durban rapper Phonixthecool is the first African act to sign with Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records. 14 September 2023 8:48 AM
Baby Shark (doo-doo-doo-doo-doo) turns 7! Parents, are your ears okay? Baby Shark turns seven years old! Can you believe it?! 13 September 2023 11:53 AM
Oslo accords: 30 years on, the dream of a two-state solution seems out of reach As the condition for a potential Saudi-US-Israel deal, Israelis will commit to making gestures towards a two-state solution. 13 September 2023 11:58 AM
See you later alligator? Over 70 crocodiles escape after typhoon hits Hong Kong Extreme weather in the city of Maoming in Guangdong, Hong Kong caused a lake to flood, allowing dozens of crocodiles to escape. 13 September 2023 11:24 AM
US unemployment insurance fraud during Covid-19 amounts to TRILLIONS of rands A United States Government watchdog reported that there was up to $135 billion worth of unemployment insurance fraud during the pa... 13 September 2023 11:11 AM
Karpowership plunges Sierra Leone into darkness for owing a mere $40 million Karpowership, which supplies 80% of Sierra Leone's electricity, cut off supply, leaving the country in dire straits. 13 September 2023 9:04 AM
2023 Elections: How Zimbabwe's ruling party has clung to power for 43 years The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reelection in yet another of Zimbabwe’s tende... 12 September 2023 11:56 AM
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share. 5 September 2023 12:02 PM
Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you Wendy Knowler follows up on a case of negative option marketing, which is outlawed by the Consumer Protection Act. 13 September 2023 9:12 PM
[WATCH] 'She's SA's grandma now'- Mzansi's loving Bok gran chat in ad campaign The Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign kicked off with pearls of wisdom from Malcolm Marx's grandmother. 13 September 2023 7:22 PM
Society divided into debtors and creditors for 1000s of years, how and why? 'Debt: The First 5000 Years' - Bronwyn Williams re-reads David Graeber's groundbreaking book on money, debt and society. 12 September 2023 8:32 PM
The importance of SMEs and how Pnet supports them

* 14 September 2023 11:47 AM
by Sponsored Content

Pnet’s specialised online recruitment platform helps SMEs find the right candidates for their vacant roles.

SMEs play a crucial role in South Africa’s economy by acting as a catalyst for change, fostering entrepreneurship, and generating employment opportunities. However, these enterprises often face various recruitment challenges such as time-to-hire, costs, competition with big corporates for candidates and lack of dedicated resources to manage the recruitment process.

To address these challenges, Pnet’s specialised online recruitment platform helps SMEs find the right candidates for their vacant roles, thereby boosting their competitiveness in the market. Pnet is committed to exponentially helping SMEs realise their business visions by helping them attract and retain their most important asset – their people.

The importance of SMEs – globally and locally.

SMEs account for the majority of businesses worldwide and are important contributors to job creation and global economic development. In emerging markets, most formal jobs are generated by SMEs, which create 7 out of 10 jobs. As such, these enterprises bring many advantages that contribute to economic development:

Job creation: SMEs’ ability to adapt quickly to changing market demands allows them to absorb labour, thereby reducing unemployment rates and providing livelihoods.

Economic growth: SMEs foster a dynamic business environment that fuels economic growth. They encourage competition and innovation, which leads to increased productivity and overall economic progress. Poverty alleviation: As SMEs expand and succeed, they contribute to poverty reduction by empowering local communities through employment and income generation.

Challenges faced by SMEs in recruitment.

Despite their critical role, SMEs encounter numerous challenges in recruiting talent, including:

Time-to-Hire: Having vacancies open for a prolonged period often results in reduced productivity and revenue for SMEs. Recruitment costs: Traditional recruitment methods, such as using recruitment agencies, can be expensive for SMEs, straining already constrained budgets.No dedicated recruitment team: Recruitment tasks in SMEs are often handled by the business owner or employees who have other primary responsibilities, delaying filling essential positions.

How Pnet solves recruitment challenges for SMEs

As part of one of the world's leading job platforms, The Stepstone Group, Pnet is the leading online recruitment platform in South Africa, offering a range of local recruitment solutions that directly address the pain points faced by SMEs:

Time and cost efficiency: Pnet’s job-matching technology makes it easy to access, filter and shortlist potential candidates, resulting in significant time and cost savings for SMEs. In addition, Pnet’s Response Handling Team can manage the entire recruitment process on behalf of SMEs, to free up their time to focus on their core activities.

Access to a larger talent pool: With a database of 6 million jobseekers, Pnet provides access to both active and passive jobseekers, increasing the likelihood of SMEs finding the right people to power their businesses to success. Job ads get additional reach through Pnet’s partner network, and the 100M Job Alerts that Pnet sends directly to jobseekers’ inboxes every month.

Targeted job advertisements: Pnet is more than a job board, using sophisticated technology, advanced algorithms and analytics to target job advertisements to the most relevant candidates.

Brand visibility: Smaller companies can gain visibility and credibility through Pnet’s Company Hub solution, which enables SMEs to showcase their culture and benefits to jobseekers.

At Pnet, our purpose is “The Right Job for Everyone”. By partnering with Pnet, SMEs can find the right person for the job, at the right time, and at the right cost – empowering them to compete with larger corporations and attract quality talent quickly and easily, to drive their business growth and success.


This article first appeared on 702 : The importance of SMEs and how Pnet supports them




14 September 2023 11:47 AM
Sponsored Content

WATCH: Oasis Farm residents push back against CoCT's illegal power disconnection

Local

Cut your electricity usage now, or we may go to stage 7/8 loadshedding - Eskom

Local Business

Egg-citing news! You could be running your car with biodiesel from chicken fat

Local

Large portion of Cederberg Municipality’s damaged R303 restored

14 September 2023 2:17 PM

Rugby World Cup: Marx ruled out of tournament after sustaining knee injury

14 September 2023 1:30 PM

‘This will spiral out of control’: Brink urges Saps to assist with Samwu strike

14 September 2023 12:51 PM

