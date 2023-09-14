The importance of SMEs and how Pnet supports them





SMEs play a crucial role in South Africa’s economy by acting as a catalyst for change, fostering entrepreneurship, and generating employment opportunities. However, these enterprises often face various recruitment challenges such as time-to-hire, costs, competition with big corporates for candidates and lack of dedicated resources to manage the recruitment process.

To address these challenges, Pnet’s specialised online recruitment platform helps SMEs find the right candidates for their vacant roles, thereby boosting their competitiveness in the market. Pnet is committed to exponentially helping SMEs realise their business visions by helping them attract and retain their most important asset – their people.

The importance of SMEs – globally and locally.

SMEs account for the majority of businesses worldwide and are important contributors to job creation and global economic development. In emerging markets, most formal jobs are generated by SMEs, which create 7 out of 10 jobs. As such, these enterprises bring many advantages that contribute to economic development:

Job creation: SMEs’ ability to adapt quickly to changing market demands allows them to absorb labour, thereby reducing unemployment rates and providing livelihoods.

Economic growth: SMEs foster a dynamic business environment that fuels economic growth. They encourage competition and innovation, which leads to increased productivity and overall economic progress. Poverty alleviation: As SMEs expand and succeed, they contribute to poverty reduction by empowering local communities through employment and income generation.

Challenges faced by SMEs in recruitment.

Despite their critical role, SMEs encounter numerous challenges in recruiting talent, including:

Time-to-Hire: Having vacancies open for a prolonged period often results in reduced productivity and revenue for SMEs. Recruitment costs: Traditional recruitment methods, such as using recruitment agencies, can be expensive for SMEs, straining already constrained budgets.No dedicated recruitment team: Recruitment tasks in SMEs are often handled by the business owner or employees who have other primary responsibilities, delaying filling essential positions.

How Pnet solves recruitment challenges for SMEs

As part of one of the world's leading job platforms, The Stepstone Group, Pnet is the leading online recruitment platform in South Africa, offering a range of local recruitment solutions that directly address the pain points faced by SMEs:

Time and cost efficiency: Pnet’s job-matching technology makes it easy to access, filter and shortlist potential candidates, resulting in significant time and cost savings for SMEs. In addition, Pnet’s Response Handling Team can manage the entire recruitment process on behalf of SMEs, to free up their time to focus on their core activities.

Access to a larger talent pool: With a database of 6 million jobseekers, Pnet provides access to both active and passive jobseekers, increasing the likelihood of SMEs finding the right people to power their businesses to success. Job ads get additional reach through Pnet’s partner network, and the 100M Job Alerts that Pnet sends directly to jobseekers’ inboxes every month.

Targeted job advertisements: Pnet is more than a job board, using sophisticated technology, advanced algorithms and analytics to target job advertisements to the most relevant candidates.

Brand visibility: Smaller companies can gain visibility and credibility through Pnet’s Company Hub solution, which enables SMEs to showcase their culture and benefits to jobseekers.

At Pnet, our purpose is “The Right Job for Everyone”. By partnering with Pnet, SMEs can find the right person for the job, at the right time, and at the right cost – empowering them to compete with larger corporations and attract quality talent quickly and easily, to drive their business growth and success.

This article first appeared on 702 : The importance of SMEs and how Pnet supports them