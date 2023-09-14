Dricus du Plessis on Israel Adesanya’s shocking defeat: ‘worst we’ve ever seen’





Dricus du Plessis says Israel Adesanya ‘looked off’ during his fight with Sean Strickland at UFC 293.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, the South African fighter shared his thoughts on the former middleweight champion’s shocking defeat.

"I don’t know what it is, I don’t know if it’s extra motivation, but it’s different. Something’s weird. And when the fight started, I said, not even a minute in, ‘Izzy looks off’,” he says.

Du Plessis and Adesanya were supposed to meet each other in the cage at UFC 293 but an injury put the fight on hold.

Instead, Strickland stepped up to the title shot and, in the end, shocked fans, outstriking Adesanya to claim the UFC middleweight title.

Du Plessis shares admiration for Strickland stepping up.

“What it takes, especially a big fight like Adesanya, going out there, I have to respect that… He fought the way he fights, and he did it extremely well.”

In the meantime, du Plessis is reprioritizing to get his hands on the belt, even if it means putting his highly anticipated fight with Adesanya on pause.

“I want to fight Israel Adesanya, but not as bad as I want to fight for the belt. So, I’ll make the promise that when I win that belt, he’ll be my first defense, 100 percent."

“But right now, Israel Adesanya is irrelevant to me. Right now, the guy without the title is irrelevant. All my focus is on the guy with the title, and that’s who I want to fight next.”

Du Plessis says he has his sights set on possibly fighting Strickland in December.

Watch the full interview below:

