



Africa Melane speaks with Graeme Codrington, Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday

Two items that are almost universally loved could be disappearing from our pantries completely in our lifetimes.

It certainly is an unthinkable thought. Graeme Codrington, Futurist and Partner - TomorrowToday

Codrington says that looking at cacao trees and coffee beans need very specific conditions to grow, but climate change is having dramatic effects.

It is not just extreme weather and flooding from climate change affecting this, the changing weather patterns are leading to diseases which are attacking the plants.

Scientists and people involved in both the coffee and chocolate industries are incredibly concerned. Graeme Codrington, Futurist and Partner - TomorrowToday

We have probably got to realise that the worst-case scenario is possible in this case. Graeme Codrington, Futurist and Partner - TomorrowToday

@ vyshniakova/123rf.com

He says that the industries are looking at a way to genetically modify the plants in order to help them become more resilient to these changes.

However, he says that this does show us that climate change is something that we all need to take seriously as the impact will be real.

This article first appeared on 702 : Coffee and chocolate could disappear COMPLETELY in our lifetime