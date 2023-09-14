Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
"It's as cute as we thought it would be" - Suzuki Jimny 5 door makes SA debut

14 September 2023 3:56 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King

The 5-door Jimny was introduced earlier this year in India and has been selling extremely well since.

Pippa Hudson is joined by motoring journalist Ernest Page to talk about about the new Suzuki Jimny 5 Door.

New Suzuki five-door Jimny. Picture: Suzuki SA/Facebook.
New Suzuki five-door Jimny. Picture: Suzuki SA/Facebook.

It's one of the most hotly anticipated new cars of the year and now the Suzuki Jimny five-door has finally arrived in South Africa.

It's the big brother of the hugely popular three-door SUV which underwent a radical and trendy facelift in 2018.

It's as cute as we thought it would be" laughs motoring journalist Ernest Page, "and it's more than likely going to be as popular as we thought it would be."

So how does the 5-door compare to its 3-door family member?

It's slightly longer, it's been lengthened. The wheel base is also longer.

Ernest Page, Motoring journalist

The interior is much the same. It's basically just the 5-door version of the Jimny.

Ernest Page, Motoring journalist

They're saying price will be under R500 000

Ernest Page, Motoring journalist

Exact pricing for the five-door Jimny is expected to be announced closer to year end.

