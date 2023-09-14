US FDA finds decongestive ingredient found in popular medications does not work
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about the world’s trending news stories.
(Skip to 6:25.)
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has ruled that a common decongestive ingredient found in several popular over-the-counter cold and flue medication does not work.
The panel found that phenylephrine, commonly found in Benadryl, Mucinex, Sudafed PE, and Tylenol, was no more effective than a placebo.
This announcement will lead to medications soon disappearing from shelves as manufacturers scramble to reformulate, the New York Times reports.
The FDA must now set up a vote to decide if the ingredient will be banned altogether.
Friedmans says that while it might not specifically affect formulations in South Africa, there have been several reports about how climate change has changed the way pollination of flora occurs, which has in turn extended blooming times in warmer areas.
I am having the worst pollen season I have had in years and I am finding that all the stuff I normally take is not doing anything for me.Barbara Friedman, Barb’s Wire
Scroll above to listen to the discussion
This article first appeared on 947 : US FDA finds decongestive ingredient found in popular medications does not work
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/covid_drugs.html?sti=nqk8lawsv9sd6j33gz|&mediapopup=143122635
More from World
‘Alien corpses’ unveiled to Congress in Mexico
A Mexican UFO expert claims the 'corpses' were recovered in Peru in 2017.Read More
Oslo accords: 30 years on, the dream of a two-state solution seems out of reach
As the condition for a potential Saudi-US-Israel deal, Israelis will commit to making gestures towards a two-state solution.Read More
See you later alligator? Over 70 crocodiles escape after typhoon hits Hong Kong
Extreme weather in the city of Maoming in Guangdong, Hong Kong caused a lake to flood, allowing dozens of crocodiles to escape.Read More
US unemployment insurance fraud during Covid-19 amounts to TRILLIONS of rands
A United States Government watchdog reported that there was up to $135 billion worth of unemployment insurance fraud during the pandemic.Read More
[LISTEN] Boeing CEO commutes to work by private jet, takes over 400 trips
'In terms of the environment, should private jets even exist?'Read More
Mountaineer survives 600m fall with only a few cuts and bruises
A climber in New Zealand "miraculously" survived a fall of 600m with only minor injuries.Read More
'Yoga could feel like murder?' Peepers confuse yoga for mass murder
A yoga class was cut short after someone called the police to report a “mass killing” after seeing people lying on the floor.Read More
Russian delegation attends North Korea’s 75th anniversary, arms talks may follow
This past weekend, North Korea marked 75 years since its founding and 75 years of Kim dynasty rule.Read More
[WATCH] Merci! French schoolkids learn SA anthem to sing with Springboks
Skipper Siya Kolisi responded in kind, thanking the young choir in French on Instagram.Read More