Could we be facing a world without chocolate and coffee in the near-ish future?

Chocolate and coffee are two of the simple pleasures many of us just can't, or don't want to, do without.

But in the future it seems there's a possibility we may have to, as our climate changes along with weather patterns.

Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield) gets some insight from Graeme Codrington, futurist and partner at TomorrowToday.

Difficult conditions in the areas of the world that grow coffee beans and cacao trees are what could create this unthinkable reality, Codrington says.

In my work as a futurist people probably know me as someone who is always favouring the positive views of the future but right now, when we look at cacao trees where cocoa powder originates from and then also coffee beans, they're grown in a very small band - 18 degrees north and south of the equator - and they need very specific conditions - very fertile soil, lots of good drainage, rain at just the right time... Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

But of course climate change is having dramatic effects in different parts of the world in different ways... and this is affecting that equatorial zone. Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

Aside from extreme weather events, with the change in weather patterns there are different diseases attacking the trees and plants themselves.

Codrington says scientists and people involved in both the coffee and chocolate industries are concerned that all of these factors will add up to put these products perhaps initially, into a luxury market affordable only for the wealthy

After that they could disappear completely - while this is a worst-case scenario it is not outside the bounds of possibility he warns.

What can we do today to make sure this scenario does NOt realise?

Codrington focuses on the chocolate industry, noting there 45 million people involved in the global chocolate value chain starting with farm owners and workers.

"Most cacao farms are smallholdings... At the moment it's just the nature of the farms and the terrain they're in, and then there's an entire value chain beyond that."

On the economic front, it's vital to make sure these farmers and workers are paid better to ensure sustainability he says, as organisations like Fair Trade are trying to do.

It's also important to support science, Codrington goes on.

There's science that's involved in looking for genetic modification. A lot of people are nervous about genetic modification in food but my guess is if it's going to save chocolate, some are probably going to be comfortable with that. Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

Luckily it's not actually genetic modification of the cacao berry itself or the coffee beans, it's the actual tree or plant that we're worried about, so trying to make it more fungus-resistant, more disease-resistant... and to make sure that the existing infrastructure of chocolate and coffee is looked after. Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

