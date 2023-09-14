Streaming issues? Report here
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Political Tinder': New platform uses 'matchmaking' to get young SAns to vote The Money Show gets the lowdown from Ryan Young, co-founder of political matchmaking platform 'Yoh, Vote'. 14 September 2023 9:54 PM
Tshwane Mayor accuses strike of being 'hijacked by organised crime' The City of Tshwane has been forced to suspend some of its municipal services after its infrastructure was set alight. 14 September 2023 5:26 PM
Halala! Kruger National Park named one of the newest Wonders Of The World A well-deserved win. 14 September 2023 5:23 PM
View all Local
Parly vote on whether Gcaleka should be Public Protector postponed, once again The vote was already postponed once, after originally being scheduled to take place on Monday, when the National Assembly voted on... 14 September 2023 11:51 AM
MANDY WIENER: We're NOT living in the dreamland the Constitution was written for We're not living in the land the architects of the Constitution envisioned, writes Mandy Wiener. We must protect our institutions! 14 September 2023 6:36 AM
Mkhwebane to challenge Ramaphosa's ultimate 'injustice' of removing her President Cyril Ramaphosa has written to the impeached Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane informing her of his decision - saying... 13 September 2023 8:14 AM
View all Politics
Upheaval at owner Transaction Capital 'won't affect WeBuyCars business' The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt after the announcement that the CEO of company owner Transaction Cap... 14 September 2023 9:22 PM
Could we be facing a world without chocolate and coffee in the near-ish future? Coffee and cacao plants are grown in a very specific part of the world, and a range of factors including climate change are threat... 14 September 2023 7:42 PM
FirstRand 'able to keep up generous dividend payout' in tough environment Africa Melane talks to CEO Alan Pullinger after FirstRand posts its full-year results. 14 September 2023 7:23 PM
View all Business
UP study flags concerns over levels of listeriosis-causing pathogen in beef The study has found that 4.6% of chilled carcasses sampled at seven abattoirs were contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. 14 September 2023 5:56 PM
Reflecting on the 25 biggest moments in Google Search From images to AI, there's no denying that Google has made our lives easier. 14 September 2023 4:35 PM
[LISTEN] Is amapiano ‘the biggest export out of SA since Nelson Mandela?’ Amapiano is one of the fastest-growing genres in South Africa, and it is making waves around the world. 14 September 2023 3:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
School Sport Indaba highlights need for investment in youth sport - Zizi Kodwa The minister of sport discussed the importance of the two-day School Sport Indaba which is taking place in Johannesburg. 14 September 2023 8:01 PM
Dricus du Plessis on Israel Adesanya’s shocking defeat: ‘worst we’ve ever seen’ Dricus du Plessis breaks his silence following Israel Adesanya shocking defeat. 14 September 2023 4:05 PM
Rugby World Cup 2023 match refresher: New Zealand v Namibia Everything you need to know about the match between New Zealand vs Namibia at Stadium de Toulouse on Friday, 15 September. 14 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Sport
Remembering Amy Winehouse on what would've been her 40th birthday Amy Winehouse would've been 40 years old today - let's go down memory lane with some of her best music. 14 September 2023 2:57 PM
Oprah Winfrey calls backlash over Maui wildfire fund ‘vitriol’ The hits just keep on coming for Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson People’s Fund of Maui fundraising campaign. 14 September 2023 12:27 PM
SA rapper Phonixthecool signs historic deal with Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records Durban rapper Phonixthecool is the first African act to sign with Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records. 14 September 2023 8:48 AM
View all Entertainment
US FDA finds decongestive ingredient found in popular medications does not work FDA finds that phenylephrine, commonly found in Benadryl and Tylenol, was no more effective than a placebo. 14 September 2023 3:01 PM
‘Alien corpses’ unveiled to Congress in Mexico A Mexican UFO expert claims the 'corpses' were recovered in Peru in 2017. 14 September 2023 2:07 PM
Oslo accords: 30 years on, the dream of a two-state solution seems out of reach As the condition for a potential Saudi-US-Israel deal, Israelis will commit to making gestures towards a two-state solution. 13 September 2023 11:58 AM
View all World
Karpowership plunges Sierra Leone into darkness for owing a mere $40 million Karpowership, which supplies 80% of Sierra Leone's electricity, cut off supply, leaving the country in dire straits. 13 September 2023 9:04 AM
2023 Elections: How Zimbabwe's ruling party has clung to power for 43 years The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announced incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reelection in yet another of Zimbabwe’s tende... 12 September 2023 11:56 AM
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share. 5 September 2023 12:02 PM
View all Africa
Companies expecting you to OPT OUT if they add an extra service and charge you Wendy Knowler follows up on a case of negative option marketing, which is outlawed by the Consumer Protection Act. 13 September 2023 9:12 PM
[WATCH] 'She's SA's grandma now'- Mzansi's loving Bok gran chat in ad campaign The Castle Lager 'Gran Boks' campaign kicked off with pearls of wisdom from Malcolm Marx's grandmother. 13 September 2023 7:22 PM
Society divided into debtors and creditors for 1000s of years, how and why? 'Debt: The First 5000 Years' - Bronwyn Williams re-reads David Graeber's groundbreaking book on money, debt and society. 12 September 2023 8:32 PM
View all Opinion
Upheaval at owner Transaction Capital 'won't affect WeBuyCars business'

14 September 2023 9:22 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt after the announcement that the CEO of company owner Transaction Capital, is quitting.
Picture credit: https://www.webuycars.co.za/
Picture credit: https://www.webuycars.co.za/

Transaction Capital was in the headlines this week as David Hurwitz announced he is stepping down as CEO.

The owner of SA Taxi and WeBuyCars had warned that headline losses to end-September will be even higher than previously forecast.

RELATED: Transaction Capital posts 1.9 billion loss as taxi industry struggles

Africa Melane caught up with WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt on The Money Show.

While he noted that he can't speak on behalf of Transaction Capital, van der Walt did say it makes sense that co-founder Jonathan Jawno will be taking over the reigns when Hurwitz steps down at the end of the year.

He emphasized that these changes will not interfere with the WeBuyCars business.

Jonathan has been with Transaction Capital from the very beginning... and he's been increasingly involved in the business over the last year, especially since COVID, so it makes sense.

Faan van der Walt, founder - We Buy Cars

When they initially invested the exact reason was that WeBuyCars is a successful, well-run growth business. That's always been the focus, so they have not been highly involved in the business. However, Transaction Capital has added a lot of value when we asked for it because we know what their expertise is.

Faan van der Walt, founder - We Buy Cars

WeBuyCars has been seeing an average of 12 000 cars sold per month, according to its website.

Van der Walt acknowledges that business is not as easy as a year or two ago, but for reasons that we're all pretty familiar with by now.

We've faced many challenges, including inflation which is more than 4% up so affordability is a big challenge for the consumer. Combine that with fuel price increases, loadshedding... and the confidence is quite low. That did have an influence on vehicle prices and the affordability of clients, so we have noticed a decline in the demand for higher-end vehicles and a slowdown in the pace at which they sell.

Faan van der Walt, founder - We Buy Cars

The business has adjusted accordingly van der Walt says, focusing lately more on the lower end of the market.

The current environment has both an up- and a downside, he elaborates.

There's this correction - we saw a huge inflation in our previous financial year in used vehicle prices which was good because today you buy a vehicle, tomorrow its worth more, hence more profit.

Faan van der Walt, founder - We Buy Cars

But on the downward trend of that cycle you have the opposite, you've got a margin squeeze... but the deflation has now normalised. There's quite a gap between what used vehicles are being advertised for and new vehicles, in fact new vehicles has seen quite a few increases lately.

Faan van der Walt, founder - We Buy Cars

What is really positive is that WeBuyCars has expanded capacity over the last year van der Walt adds.

"We've grown our inventory space by 25% and we're dealing more cars."

In the process the business has grown its market share by nearly 15%, he says.

Scroll up to listen to the interview




