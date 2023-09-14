FirstRand 'able to keep up generous dividend payout' in tough environment
Financial services group FirstRand Limited has reported "strong" results for the financial year ended 30 June 2023.
Normalised earnings increased by 12% to R36.7 billion for the year to end-June.
Economic profit (the group’s key performance measure) came in at R12 billion, compared to R10.1 billion for the previous period.
FirstRand’s portfolio of integrated financial services businesses comprises FNB, WesBank, RMB and Aldermore.
Despite the record dividend payout for the previous financial year, the Group grew net asset value 10% year-on-year.
The board declared an annual ordinary dividend of 384 cents per share, an increase of 12% year-on-year.
Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews FirstRand CEO Allan Pullinger.
We're pleased with where these numbers landed, so normalised earnings up 12%, return on equity lifted from its previous levels and now just above 21%,... We were able to keep up our generous dividend payout, the balance sheet grew on both sides...Allan Pullinger, CEO - FirstRand
And then a good performance from all of our franchises... FNB... Wesbank came back strongly, our subsidiaries in the region also did well, and then also growth coming out of the UK.Allan Pullinger, CEO - FirstRand
He cautions that the environment is still though, and FirstRand thinks the year ahead is going to be another pretty challenging one, certainly for South Africa.
Commentators have remarked that while the quality of the Group's lending has been good, bad loans have risen.
In terms of their cost for credit they talk about "a bad debt highway" Pullinger remarks.
That would typically range from 80 cents to R1.10 of earnings that you would have to set aside for credit risk, and we're at 78c - the bottom end of that range... reflecting really judicious lending over the last two years...Allan Pullinger, CEO - FirstRand
...but the point is the charge for credit this year has gone up a lot. We are certainly g to head into that 'bad debt highway' and we certainly think in the year ahead we would get somewhere to the midpoint... It's just a reflection of the environment, it is tough.Allan Pullinger, CEO - FirstRand
Source : Picture: Reinart Toerien/Eyewitness News
